TUPELO
Sherry Rial remembers Jessica Pannell as being “a mess,” a description she uses with great affection.
“She was one of those kids who always stirred something up – in a good way,” Rial said. “Just funny, fun to be around, vivacious. I can’t think of a time that she didn’t just crack me up.”
Rial was the golf coach at Tupelo High School when Pannell played for the Lady Wave. In 2017 – Pannell’s junior year – Tupelo won its first and so far only state championship in girls golf.
While she didn’t always post the highest scores, Pannell was the heart and soul of the team.
“She was one of those you just wanted to be a part of your team because she fired everybody up and had such a great spirit about her,” said Rial. “She didn’t take it too seriously. She wanted to do well, but she was just happy-go-lucky Jessica.”
Last Sunday, Rial awoke to her phone buzzing non-stop. When she finally checked it, she couldn’t believe the news: Pannell had died hours earlier in a shooting on Maynard Street in Tupelo. She was 21 years old.
“I immediately felt sick to my stomach,” Rial said.
Two others also died, and three suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder. The other two victims, Norahs Coleman and Robben Wilson, were friends of Pannell’s.
Making friends came easy to Pannell. She had a great sense of humor and was a bit of a prankster.
Michaela Bryan, Tupelo’s top finisher at the 2017 championships, recalled a practice round during which Pannell removed the flag sticks from the holes before the next group teed off.
“I just remember hitting shots into greens that didn’t have flags, because Jessica had already taken them out,” Bryan said. “There were a few times where she pulled that one.”
Pannell didn’t tone it down during tournaments, either. The tension of competition was no match for her.
“Until she got up to the (tee) box, she was always dancing or something,” said teammate Margaret Hill. “Some rounds it took forever to play because we couldn’t get over the ball without cracking up at each other.”
Hill and Pannell were particularly close. When they weren’t playing golf, they were hanging out at each other’s houses or going out to eat.
There was much more to Pannell than jokes and laughter. Rial said Pannell also had a beautiful singing voice – she was a member of the Madrigals, the school’s choral group.
And she was a friend when Bryan needed one the most.
“Jess was the friend I wish everybody had. I was fighting a lot of silent battles in my senior year that Sherry knew about, but I wasn’t going to let the team know. … It was almost like Jessica knew what was going on without knowing what was going on.
“She was always the first person on the team to check in with me, make sure I was OK, make sure I was in a good place.”
Pannell was a student at Southern Miss and was due to return to Hattiesburg soon.
Before going back to school, Pannell was going to come to Oxford to visit Hill, whose birthday was Friday. What should have been a joyous occasion was made bitter by violence that Hill can’t wrap her head around.
“She’s never involved in any kind of trouble,” Hill said. “I don’t think anyone can ever put a rhyme or reason to why. I don’t think there is one. I don’t know if we’ll ever come to terms with why.”
Bryan, who is attending Loyola New Orleans, was recently telling a friend a story about Pannell – how she always wanted hot chips and pickles to snack on during a round.
“In that moment I was like, I need to call her or text her,” she said. “And two days later I got the text from Sherry telling me what had happened. When you think about somebody and think about calling or reaching out, don’t hesitate, because I wish I would’ve reached out.”
Now Bryan, Hill, Rial and so many others are without the person they need most during a time of such tremendous grief. That’s the unbearable cruelty of losing someone who loved so fiercely – they are the one person who could provide the most comfort.
“She was always that person that if we were having a bad day, she would be the first one to ask us if we were OK or comfort us or try to cheer us up with a joke as soon as she could,” Bryan said, “because she didn’t like anyone around her being sad.”
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.