It’s the slow season on the high school sports beat – well, sort of.
We’re full steam ahead on our annual Football Journal preview magazine, coaches are still changing schools every few days, and we’re mere weeks away from preseason practices for fall sports.
Amidst all this, let’s take a moment to look back at the 2020-21 sports year one last time. It was a crazy one, and not just because of COVID-19. Our area teams experienced plenty of drama, especially on the big stage.
Several state championships were decided in wild fashion this past year. To refresh your memories, here are the five most dramatic championship moments involving area teams, in ascending order.
5. Lions’ heartache
Biggersville’s football team was seeking its first state title and just needed a stop to get the game against Lumberton into overtime.
The Lions had tied it with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But then the Pirates connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left, and Biggersville came up short, 20-14, in the Class 1A championship.
Biggersville ended the season 13-1.
4. Warriors gamble
In the 6A football final, Oak Grove scored a TD with 7 seconds left to pull within a point of Oxford. There was no hesitation: The Warriors went for the 2-point conversion.
And they converted, as QB Kabe Barnett threw a dart to Trayvon Moore in the left side of the end zone to give Oak Grove a 29-28 win over the reigning champs.
After the game, Barnett said, “I’m feeling all kinds of emotions. I can’t tell you what.”
3. Mayer of Myrtle
In Game 1 of the 1A softball title series, Myrtle was cruising along with a 3-0 lead when it all fell apart.
Stringer, aided by shoddy Myrtle defense, scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and seemed set to grab early momentum in the best-of-3 series.
But the Lady Hawks, stunned though they were, did not concede.
Sarah Kate Thompson legged out an infield single. Up stepped freshman Emma Mayer, who demolished an 0-1 pitch, sending the ball flying into the trees behind the left field fence at Mississippi State’s Nusz Park.
Myrtle won the series in two games.
2. No sleep til…
Brooklyn Hodum was an unlikely hero for Belmont in the 3A girls basketball title game.
Macie Walker, the Daily Journal Player of the Year, was usually the one taking the final shot. But with 22 seconds left in overtime against Kossuth, Walker passed on the shot and passed the ball to the freshman Hodum, who laid it up and in for the winning bucket in a 56-55 overtime triumph.
The Lady Cardinals made one last defensive stand to secure their 12th state title.
Hodum has a bright future at Belmont, but it’ll be hard to outshine that moment she had in Jackson.
1. Bigg finish
Ingomar thought it had another last-second win in the 1A state final. Zach Shugars – the 2020 hero – knocked down a go-ahead shot in the waning moments against Biggersville, the buzzer sounded, and the players swarmed Shugars.
Not so fast. Officials had granted Biggersville a timeout, and 3 seconds were put on the clock.
A long inbounds pass by Dylan Rowsey cleared everyone’s heads, but Brooks Brand tracked it down and made a leaping save inbounds. The ball glanced off the leg of Ingomar’s Tyson Smithey and rolled right to Biggersville’s Cam Smith, who scooped it up and launched a 3-pointer that fell through right as the buzzer sounded.
That gave the Lions a 47-46 win, and Smith’s shot was No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays that night.
It was certainly the craziest finish I’ve ever seen.