When it comes to high school softball in the Daily Journal coverage area, there is Houston and there is South Pontotoc, and then there is everyone else.
This is hardly surprising. Both programs have been strong for a while. South Pontotoc won the Class 3A state championship two years ago, and after moving up to 4A last year would have been a title favorite – alas, COVID-19 spoiled that.
Houston won the 3A title in 2018, lost to South Pontotoc in the 2019 semis, and would have been favored to win last year.
There has been a constant for each team over this span: pitching. Specifically, Paige Kilgore and Allyson Harrison, both of whom are seniors. Kilgore has been Houston’s ace since seventh grade, and Harrison has owned the pitcher’s circle since her freshman year.
Entering Thursday’s games, both pitchers had led their teams to 14-1 records. Houston is No. 1 in the Daily Journal rankings, South Pontotoc No. 2.
In fact, the last time someone other than Houston or South Pontotoc held one of the top two spots was March 18, 2019.
Pitching can take you a long way in softball; just look at this season’s numbers. Kilgore is 14-0 with a 1.39 ERA, 143 strikeouts and 20 walks. Harrison is 9-1 with 107 strikeouts and nine walks.
Kilgore is more of a fireballer, but Harrison has a seven-pitch repertoire. I doubt you’d find two harder workers.
What separates these teams from everyone else, besides the pitching, is that they can punish opponents equally with their bats. Houston is .413 as a team, led by P.J. Cooper (.583), Blakely Gill (.533) and Sydney Bean (.481).
South Pontotoc bats .386, led by Rebekah Pilcher (.600), Sydney Brazil (.488) and Secora Weeks (.442).
Oh yeah, Kilgore and Harrison can hit, too – .467 and .347, respectively.
Houston and South appear unbeatable in their respective classifications – at least up this way. Perhaps a team from the south can provide a challenge come playoff time.
I’m going to hate to see these girls graduate, because they’re a joy to watch. I also hate that they won’t get a chance to face off this season due to reclassification.
I covered their semifinal series two years ago. Kilgore and Harrison were both dominant.
South Pontotoc won the third and final game of the series 4-1 by turning to small ball, scoring all four of its runs on bunt singles. It was the only way they could touch Kilgore.
Harrison shut down Houston, allowing just one hit.
It was exactly the kind of game you expect to see when two dominant forces collide.