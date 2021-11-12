The MHSAA football playoffs start tonight for Classes 1A, 5A and 6A. We’ll have more than a few area teams in contention for a state title, so let’s have a look at the North contenders.
Class 1A
Favorites: Tupelo Christian (8-2) is the top 1A team in these parts. The Eagles just won their first division title in program history, a year after winning their first playoff game.
Before the season, coach Shaune Holiday told me this team had a chance to be even better than last year’s squad, which was a pretty bold statement. But he might be right.
TCPS had to lean very heavily on quarterback Khi Holiday last season. There’s more balance to the offense now, with freshman tailback Emmanuel Randle and transfer quarterback Jake Prather leading the effort.
Simmons (10-0) will be the team to beat, as is often the case.
Dark horse: Let’s not count out Biggersville (8-2), of course. The Lions are the defending North champs and boast arguably the best player in 1A North in Zae Davis.
TCPS and Biggersville could potentially meet in the North final. The Eagles won the regular-season meeting, 35-25.
Class 5A
Favorites: West Point (8-2) has reached five-straight state title games, and there’s little reason to believe the Green Wave won’t make it six.
The running game is as strong as ever, averaging 325 yards per game. Cam Young is the top rusher with 1,153 yards, but Keshawn Henley (905 yards) and Kahnen Daniels (770) can hurt you, too.
If anyone in the North can derail the West Point train, it’s Lafayette (9-2). The Commodores always play West Point close but haven’t been able to get over the hump.
The Wave are 7-0 against Lafayette since 2017, including a pair of playoff wins. These division foes last met on Sept. 24, with The Point winning 17-0.
Dark horse: Watch out for Neshoba Central (10-0), which has beaten some very good teams this season, including West Lauderdale and Vicksburg.
Class 6A
Favorites: All four teams from Division 2-6A are capable of reaching Hattiesburg. Madison Central (9-1) is the hottest of that quartet, having won six in a row – by an average of 31.5 points – since dropping its division opener to Starkville (10-1).
And even though it’s a young team, I love Starkville’s chances of running the table.
Dark horse: South Panola (8-2) as a dark horse? Yeah, mainly because it comes from a relatively weak division.
But last I checked, the Tigers still have Ricky Woods on their sideline.
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.