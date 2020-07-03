The mere thought of high school football season being canceled makes me depressed.
And don’t kid yourself, it’s a real possibility. Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers are trending in the wrong direction, and if they don’t dip real soon, we’re gonna have problems.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association met Tuesday to discuss contingency plans if fall sports are threatened by the pandemic. The most likely initial response would be to delay the season’s start by two weeks.
For football, that wouldn’t be too difficult to pull off logistically. But if a delay stretches beyond that time window, then it gets complicated.
Football season is scheduled to begin Aug. 21. It ends Oct. 30 for teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A, and Nov. 6 for 1A, 5A and 6A.
The state championships are set for Dec. 4-5 at Mississippi State University.
There has been talk of teams playing only division games. Problem is, some divisions have five teams, while others have eight or nine.
The good thing is that most teams play all their non-division games before tackling the division schedule. Although, that might not be much help if eight of your 11 games are against division foes.
I’m sure the MHSAA is considering every possible scenario, and I bet they will exhaust all options to get football season played, whatever form it might take.
It’s bad enough that we lost most of the spring sports season. If we lose football – in a state that is mad for the sport – you will see grown men cry.
Actually, I’ve already witnessed grown men crying. I’ve interviewed several coaches since the shutdown began, and many of them had to choke back tears or pause to gather themselves when talking about what was lost in the spring.
They hurt for their athletes. Can you imagine the collective pain if football season gets canceled? Shoot, I’ll probably cry, and I don’t cry over sports.
No football would make for an empty autumn. It would be like Christmas without the music or decorations or loved ones.
Every Friday night, I’d have to remind myself that I have no game to cover. Instead, I might just drive to a nearby stadium and stand behind an end zone fence, staring forlornly at an unpainted field.
And then I’ll go ask my psychiatrist to increase my meds.