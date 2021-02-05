High school basketball’s regular season comes to a close this weekend. Next week we have division tournaments, and then the state playoffs begin.
We’ve made it this far, so I hope we can get all the way to the championship games in March without too much COVID trouble.
Assuming we do, here are some area teams I believe could make a title run.
Let’s discuss the girls today, and next week we’ll tackle the boys teams.
• Pontotoc (Class 4A) took a 16-game winning streak into Thursday night’s game against Saltillo. Two of those wins came against strong Class 6A squads, Tupelo and Starkville.
The Lady Warriors have too many weapons for most teams to handle, from forward Samya Brooks to guard Sky Vaughn. Brooks knows how to use her size and has loads of skill, while Vaughn has become more of a scorer while still being a shut-down defender.
• Belmont has long been a 3A power but hasn’t won a state title since 2015, which is a long time for that program. The Lady Cardinals boast senior Macie Walker, who’s been one of the area’s best players the last three years.
Kassi Grimes and Mary-Grace Storment are able to take a good bit of scoring pressure off Walker.
• Kossuth has looked better and better as the season’s gone on. In fact, the Lady Aggies knocked off Belmont last week.
Zoe Essary led Kossuth to the state title two years ago and remains a scoring point guard. But she can lean on players like Katelyn Bumpas, who’s gone from role player to scoring threat.
I saw Bumpas pour in 25 points against a solid Amory squad last Friday.
• New Site (2A) is 25-2 and saw a 24-game win streak ended on Saturday by Choctaw Central, which is a favorite in 4A. With Lily Whitley and Hannah Campbell, the Lady Royals have a deadly inside-outside combo that most teams can’t match, plus a lot of great role players.
• Calhoun City is the reigning 2A champ, so you have to like the Lady Wildcats’ chances. They were 18-1 entering Thursday’s game at Houston.
Quay Bailey is the kind of post player who could hold her own with Whitley – or with anyone else. On Tuesday, Bailey had 29 points and 21 rebounds against Shannon.
• Dark horses: Starkville (6A), Tupelo (6A), Tishomingo County (4A), East Webster (2A).