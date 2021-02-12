Last Friday, we looked at area girls basketball teams that I believe can make a championship run. Today we look at the boys.
We’re in the midst of division tournaments this week, and then the MHSAA playoffs start next week.
• We start here with Pontotoc (24-3). The Warriors have three athletic bigs in Joe Haze Austin, Gavin Brinker and Rock Robinson, plus a host of guards who know how to score.
There’s no one way to stop these guys. You just have to hope they have an off night.
• If anyone around here can challenge Pontotoc in Class 4A, it’s Itawamba AHS (18-5).
The Indians have lost twice to the Warriors this season – 57-53 and 67-66.
The Indians have several weapons at their disposal, from sharpshooter Caden Prestage to big man Davon Wilder to breakout junior Arvesta Troupe.
It’s perhaps notable that IAHS lost to Shannon in the Division 2-4A semifinals on Wednesday. Is it an anomaly? Shannon is always a dangerous team, so it’s not the biggest upset.
• Ingomar is the defending 1A champ. The Falcons look a bit different from last season, but they still have Zach Shugars, who hit the last-second shot in the state title game.
Tyson Smithey has turned into a primary scoring threat, while Adin Johnson is deadly from 3-point range.
• We’ve seen a few cracks in New Site’s armor of late, but I still like this team’s makeup. Point guard Colton Fitzsimmons controls the flow, while Ethan Eaton brings energy to every single possession.
At 6-foot-6, Dalton Pounds can present matchup problems for 2A opponents, especially as a defender. The Royals were 23-2 entering Thursday night’s game against Walnut.
• When Booneville (18-4) is on, it’s a title contender in 3A. The Blue Devils have a diverse lineup, with Josh Dukes, Billy Johnson and Trey McKinney among those who can hurt you.
When I covered Booneville against Alcorn Central about a month ago, Booneville’s statistician sent me a shot chart, and the Blue Devils had little green circles on every part of the court. It was like a work of art.
• Starkville has won two-straight 6A titles and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. The Yellowjackets (16-2) are led by Coltie Young, who was selected to the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.
Coach Greg Carter always has this team in contention.
Dark horses: Corinth (4A), Houston (3A), Biggersville (1A), H.W. Byers (1A).