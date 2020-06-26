If you’re on the Twitter machine, then you saw a glimpse Wednesday of what our football preview magazine cover will look like.
It features three of the area’s best high school quarterbacks: Luke Altmyer of Starkville, Khi Holiday of Tupelo Christian, and Jake Weir of Tupelo.
All three of these guys put up big numbers last year and led their respective teams to the playoffs. All are rising seniors and shoulder big expectations for the 2020 season.
Let’s recap what each QB has done to this point in his high school career:
• Altmyer has already been a starter for two years and played some as a freshman. The Florida State commit has passed for 5,523 yards, 63 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in 36 career games.
Last season he threw for 3,093 yards, 37 TDs and five interceptions. Altmyer led the Yellowjackets to the Class 6A North final, where they fell to eventual state champ Oxford.
• Holiday came up as a receiver, and a very good one at that. But he was forced into the quarterback role as a sophomore.
Holiday quickly became one of the top dual threats in the state. Last season he passed for 3,261 yards, 38 TDs and nine interceptions, plus he rushed for 1,437 yards and 20 TDs.
He’s also a force on defense, where he has recorded eight career interceptions.
• Weir became Tupelo’s starter last season, and outside of his coaches and teammates, not many people knew what to expect of him.
He acquitted himself well, completing 60.6% of his passes for 2,257 yards, 20 TDs and nine interceptions. Tupelo reached the first round of the 6A playoffs, losing to South Panola.
In that game, Weir completed 22 of 38 passes for 235 yards and two scores.
I’ll write more about Altmyer, Holiday and Weir in our preview magazine, which is scheduled to publish Aug. 16.
And as usual, we’ll have previews on all 50 of our area teams. We’ll also have preseason rankings and a list of players to watch.
There is no guarantee football season will start on time or that we’ll even have a season. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep us in suspense.
It would be a shame if we didn’t get to see guys like Altmyer, Holiday and Weir step on the field this fall. All three should have special seasons, which means their teams could have special seasons.
Hopefully, Wednesday wasn’t the last time for these guys to wear their uniforms.