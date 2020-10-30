Mississippi’s basketball gods have been winning their battles with COVID-19 thus far.
Remember back in early March, when the pandemic was just getting cranked up? The MHSAA basketball championships concluded on March 7.
Two days later, the MHSAA announced that all spring competition would be suspended. Basketball made it in just under the wire.
The spring season was eventually canceled, and high school sports did not resume until late August. Football and other fall sports had a delayed start, and COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on teams the past two months.
On Thursday we learned that Shannon’s football team had to cancel its final regular season game due to COVID-19, and it won’t be able to compete in the playoffs either.
Meanwhile, a new basketball season began Thursday with a handful of games. It gets into full swing for most teams next week. No delays, although some teams are sure be affected by the coronavirus.
Even so, the arrival of basketball feels like a breath of fresh autumn air. We get to see five area teams begin their title defenses: Calhoun City’s girls, Ingomar’s boys, Pine Grove’s girls, Ripley’s girls and Starkville’s boys.
We get to see star players tackle their senior seasons, looking to go out with a bang. Players like Houston’s Shemar Crawford, Booneville’s Trey McKinney, Tupelo’s Hallie Traylor and Belmont’s Macie Walker.
We get to see old stars return, like Calhoun City’s Quay Bailey. She missed the entire 2019-20 regular season with a knee injury, coming back just in time to help the Lady Wildcats in the playoffs.
Ingomar’s Zach Shugars is starting the season on the injured list with a torn meniscus. But I’m betting he’ll return in time to have an impact as Ingomar tries to repeat.
We’ll discover new stars. A couple I’d keep an eye on are Ripley’s Alorian Story, a 6-foot freshman, and Oxford senior Chase Rose, a high-scoring transfer from Kirk Academy.
You’ll see several of these aforementioned names in Sunday’s Daily Journal, as part of our season preview package. We’ll have players to watch, preseason rankings, and a couple of feature stories.
And we’ll dive into game coverage as much as we’re able, what with the football playoffs on the horizon. I’ll be at the Hound Dog Classic in Tupelo on Saturday, and there are some good games lined up.
I hope there are plenty more games after Saturday. I hope we can make it all the way to March again.