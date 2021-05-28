Being a star during the regular season is cool and all, but the postseason is when that star status can be cemented.
During this year’s softball and baseball playoffs, we’ve seen a bunch of kids put up eye-popping numbers. And not coincidentally, in most cases their teams made deep playoff runs.
The softball season ended a couple of weeks ago, but let’s look at some of the players who ripped opponents to shreds during the games that matter most.
• Olivia Garrett, Booneville: Over the final three rounds of the Class 3A playoffs, Garrett was 11 of 17 at the plate – a .647 average – with four home runs, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored.
She’s an eighth grader.
Garrett went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs in Game 2 of the state championship series, which Booneville won in two games against Raleigh.
• Lynsey Barber and Ramsey Montgomery, Mantachie: Barber, a senior, was a terror at the plate. She was 19 of 29 (.655) with five doubles, four triples, 13 RBIs and 11 runs.
She was 6 for 7 in the 2A title series, which Mantachie lost to Lake.
Montgomery was 14 of 32 (.438) at the plate, but the sophomore was even better in the circle. She allowed just eight earned runs in 52 1/3 innings with 60 strikeouts and 11 walks.
• Annie Orman, West Union: The Lady Eagles reached the third round of the 1A playoffs, and the Ole Miss signee showed why she’s one of the best pure hitters in the state.
Orman was 15 of 19 (.789) with seven doubles, three home runs and 16 RBIs in eight games. And she was walked 13 times, because teams didn’t like pitching to her if they didn’t have to.
OK, on to baseball, which finishes up next week with the state championships in Pearl.
• Jackson McCoy, Booneville: He’s been tearing it up all season and hasn’t slowed down for the playoffs. McCoy is 11 of 18 (.611) with two home runs and nine RBIs.
On the mound, the senior has allowed three runs over 24 innings with with 22 strikeouts and four walks. His Blue Devils will meet Pascagoula in the 3A finals.
• Jude Treadaway, East Union: As the Urchins’ leadoff hitter, Treadaway has been a great table setter. He’s 13 of 31 (.419) with nine RBIs and seven runs. The sophomore has flashed some power, too, with two homers – his only two of the season.
East Union will face Taylorsville in the 2A finals.
• Daniel Reddout, Tupelo Christian: The Eagles’ ace has tossed two shutouts in the playoffs, including a five-inning no-hitter against Vardaman. Biggersville got to Reddout somewhat in the second round, collecting nine hits and three earned runs off the senior, but TCPS still won.
Expect to see Reddout on the mound for Game 1 of the Eagles’ 1A title series against Resurrection Catholic.