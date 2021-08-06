It’s early August, which means we’re grinding away on our annual preseason football magazine, which comes out on Sunday, Aug. 22. And in the course of doing such a project, you always learn a few things.
Each new season brings new story lines, and I’ve already come across several in my chats with coaches. Allow me to highlight a few.
• Oxford’s Alex Sanford, who had a breakout season last fall as a linebacker, is moving to defensive end. He’ll still play his old position from time to time, but the junior has a chance to do even more damage playing up front.
Sanford is 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, and has exceptional athleticism. Say a prayer for opposing offensive tackles and quarterbacks.
• Tupelo Christian lost some game breakers from last year’s squad, namely quarterback Khi Holiday and receiver Noah Foster. But coach Shaune Holiday thinks this year’s team might actually be better.
A group of promising transfers has a lot to do with his optimism. Jaden Warren, formerly of Saltillo, will start at running back and middle linebacker. He’s 6-1, 215, which is good size for the Class 1A level.
Of course, he’s not as big as Philadelphia transfer Isaiah Autry, who’s 6-6, 250. The sophomore defensive lineman is raw, but you can’t coach size.
Another Saltillo transfer, Hayes Dossett (6-4, 255), will also start on the defensive line. And yet another Saltillo transfer, Jake Prather, is the likely starter at quarterback.
• Kossuth lost a really good quarterback when Brock Seago graduated, but that position is being filled by Jack Johnson. No, not the boxer or the singer/songwriter. Johnson is a transfer from McNairy Central in Tennessee, where he started last season.
He passed for 1,094 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus he rushed for 391 yards and four TDs.
• Speaking of QBs, Lafayette lost Tyrus Williams for the season after he had shoulder surgery in July. The senior could hurt teams with his arm and his legs, and he’ll be missed.
But coach Michael Fair feels pretty good about his replacement, Will Dabney, who had been the starting tight end. Two things Dabney has going for him: He’s 6-4, 210 pounds, and he has former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Dan Werner as his position coach.
• Former Nettleton head coach Ken Topps is back in the area. After spending a year as an assistant at Laurel, he has been hired at Shannon – his alma mater.
Topps, who was teammates with head coach Darryl Carter in high school, will coach quarterbacks and help with the offense.
