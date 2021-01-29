As high school basketball’s regular season winds down, we’re seeing certain teams start to rise up.
Just in the past week, in fact, we’ve seen several eyebrow-raising results. On Friday, North Pontotoc’s girls beat Division 1-4A foe Tishomingo County, which at the time was the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked team. The 76-70 win vaulted the Lady Vikings (17-4) four spots in our rankings to No. 5, plus it avenged a 71-42 loss to the Lady Braves on Jan. 14.
Maddie Guerin scored 25 points, and Shemiah Hadley had 22. That duo has been deadly all season, averaging 19 and 17 points per game, respectively.
North Pontotoc has won nine of its last 10 games.
The win over Tish is even more impressive when you consider that the Lady Vikings beat then-No. 6 South Pontotoc – a huge rival – the night before.
On Tuesday, No. 1 Belmont fell at the hands of No. 8 Kossuth, 58-55, when Katelyn Bumpas drained a last-second 3-pointer. The Lady Aggies (11-4) staged a second-half rally that was reminiscent of their comeback against Belmont in the 2019 Class 3A state championship game.
Kossuth is led by junior point guard Zoe Essary, who scored 17 points in Tuesday’s win. She’s the only “star” player left over from that title team, but plenty of her current teammates played roles that season and have smoothly transitioned into even bigger roles – players like Bumpas.
On the boys side, Corinth is starting to round into form. This is about the time of the season the Warriors do so, for two main reasons: 1) they typically start late due to the football team playing deep into the postseason, and 2) coach Keith Greene likes to tinker with his lineup until he finds the right formula, which he seems to always do.
I saw Corinth drop a 60-55 decision to New Albany on Jan. 12. The Warriors have since responded with a dominant win over North Pontotoc and then a 48-45 upset of No. 2 New Site on Monday.
Cayden Betts scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Will Crawford had 10 points and nine steals. The Warriors (10-4) were down 24-15 at halftime but got back in the game with a defensive press.
And then there’s Tremont, which has quietly put together a 15-5 record heading into tonight’s Division 2-1A game against Tupelo Christian. The Eagles have won eight of their last nine games, with the one loss coming to reigning 1A state champ Ingomar, 46-39 on Jan. 12.
The regular season ends next week, so all these teams I’ve mentioned are getting hot at the perfect time.