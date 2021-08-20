Lord willing and the COVID don’t rise, the high school football season begins next week for most teams.
And so will begin the playoff journey for each team. We have a pretty good idea going in who is capable of getting to the playoffs and then making some noise once there.
What we don’t know for sure is which teams might be a pleasant surprise and exceed outside expectations. But I’ll take a stab at it.
• Hamilton: The Lions haven’t reached the playoffs since 2013. But they have a new coach in Wade Tackett, who led Simmons to the Class 1A state championship in 2017. He spent the next three seasons at New Hope and went 6-28, but New Hope has never been a consistently winning program.
Hamilton has loads of experience returning on offense, including running back Rye Howard and quarterback Evan Pounders.
Division 3-1A is by no means weak, but Hamilton could definitely compete for a playoff berth.
• Mooreville: The Troopers have had just two winning seasons over the past nine years and zero playoff berths since 2016.
However, there is a lot of internal optimism at Mooreville. Dawson Phillips is entering his fourth year as starting QB, and nearly all of his weapons in coach Jimmy Young’s Air Raid offense return.
If Phillips can spread the ball around and cut down on interceptions, Mooreville might have a chance to finish in the top four in 1-4A. That won’t be easy, because that division includes the likes of Corinth, Itawamba AHS and Shannon.
• Ripley: The Tigers won a playoff game last season, but they’ve had only one above-.500 campaign the last six years.
But this is Year 2 of the Perry Liles era. All he did was win at Calhoun City from 2009 to 2018, and strong defense has been a perennial hallmark of his teams.
Last season, Ripley allowed 269 yards and 23.8 points per game, both of which are respectable numbers. But you know Liles wants to see them lower, and he also wants to see his offense give better support.
This will also be Ripley’s second year running the Wing-T, an offense that can take a while to blossom. Immanuel Griffin is back to lead the rushing attack.
• Tishomingo County: This is Year 2 for Richard Russo in Iuka. Given his history, the Braves should take a step forward this season.
They were 3-6 last year and missed the playoffs for the 12th-straight season. Russo knows how to get the most out of his players, and he has talent in guys like QB Blake Counce and linebacker Bryan Scales.
So there you have it. If even one of these teams proves me right, I’ll feel like a football genius.