Week 2 of the high school football season is blessing us with some really fun matchups.
There are big rival games, like Oxford at Starkville, and there’s a battle between defending state champions in West Point (5A) at Louisville (4A).
As entertaining as those showdowns should be, there are three lower-profile games that have piqued my interest. These might not be the “best” three matchups this week, but they’re the ones that intrigue me the most.
• Baldwyn at Booneville: The Skunk Bowl is usually a good game, although Booneville won it going away last season, 48-0.
But, as you can read in my story previewing this game, Baldwyn is much improved from last season. The Bearcats will match up better physically with the Blue Devils than they did last year, and they have experienced playmakers on offense.
I’m not saying Baldwyn pulls off the upset, but this game should hold fans’ attention well into the second half.
• Houston at Calhoun City: Houston has rarely had trouble piling up yards and points under fourth-year coach Ty Hardin. Calhoun City has long had a stingy defense under Chad White, the defensive coordinator turned head coach.
The Wildcats held Ashland to 27 total yards last week, but Houston is a whole other challenge. The Hilltoppers rushed for 243 yards in a 26-0 win over Pontotoc and didn’t show much in the passing game – first-year QB Red Parker, a sophomore, completed 1 of 4 passes.
Parker can clearly run it, having rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
• Mooreville at Nettleton: Both of these teams missed the playoffs last season but opened strong in Week 1.
Mooreville gave Booneville, which was 11-1 a year ago, a challenge in a 32-20 loss. Booneville coach Mike Mattox told me that the Troopers’ Kha’sen Mitchell “is as good an athlete as we’ll play against.”
Mitchell rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and added 36 yards receiving.
Nettleton cruised past Bruce, 27-6. Dedrick Johnson and Davis Oswalt made two interceptions apiece, and the Tigers also recovered three fumbles.
Here are some honorable mention games to watch:
• East Union at Myrtle: First meeting between the Union County schools.
• Hatley at Smithville: Two strong rushing offenses collide.
• Ripley at Kossuth: Ripley nearly upended reigning 3A champ Water Valley last week.
• Tupelo at Corinth: Tupelo won last year’s meeting in overtime.