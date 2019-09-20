Only three remain.
Of the 45 MHSAA football schools in Northeast Mississippi, the ranks of the unbeaten are populated by East Webster, Houston and Itawamba AHS. All are 4-0 entering tonight’s Week 5 action.
None of these teams get into division play for another couple of weeks, and of course those are the games that matter most. And when it comes to non-division schedules, they sometimes must be taken with a grain of salt.
But these three teams are all legit. I could foresee them all making deep playoff runs, and what follows is the part where I explain why:
East Webster (Class 2A)The Wolverines haven’t played the toughest of schedules, but they’ve beaten everyone they’ve lined up against.
A tenacious defense has a lot to do with that. East Webster’s 3-4 scheme is heavy on blitzing, as evidenced by the 15 sacks it’s recorded so far.
The offense is solid. It’s a run-first attack, but the passing numbers of quarterback Steven Betts have steadily improved each game.
East Webster could very well suffer its first loss tonight when it travels to East Union (3-1), which will provide that defense with its biggest test yet.
Houston (Class 3A)The Hilltoppers could easily be 2-2, but a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks the last two weeks have kept them perfect.
They scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat New Hope two weeks ago, then last week they reeled off 18-straight points in the second half to edge Shannon.
Not surprisingly, Houston has a strong rushing attack, which averages 232 yards per game. Sophomore QB Red Parker has shown promise as a passer but remains most dangerous as a runner.
The Toppers should be able to handle Eupora tonight. Next week, however…
Itawamba AHS (Class 4A)If the Indians beat Senatobia tonight, we should have a pair of 5-0 squads meeting in Fulton next week when Houston visits.
IAHS also thrives on the run game. Senior Ike Chandler has 866 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing, while QB Daeveon Sistrunk – a converted receiver – has 339 yards and seven TDs.
The Indians average 41.3 points per game.
But, the Itawamba defense has been vulnerable to the run, allowing 226.3 yards per game. As mentioned, that’s something Houston does very well.
As you can see, none of these three teams are perfect, except for where it matters most: the win-loss column.