BRAD LOCKE

Aberdeen, Amory and Baldwyn all have historically strong football programs. But all three have fallen on hard times of late.

Could these teams reverse their fortunes in 2019? Yeah, I like their chances.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

• Aberdeen: The Bulldogs were 5-7 last season and slipped into the Class 3A playoffs as a No. 4 seed.

Aberdeen has suffered through three-straight losing seasons, which have come on the heels of a long string of winning. Between 2007 and 2015, the Bulldogs averaged 10.3 wins per year and won two North state titles.

They have a new coach in Alex Williams. He knows about winning, having been a West Point assistant the past four years. Prior to that, he was an Aberdeen assistant for five years, helping the team win 10 playoff games over that span.

Williams has a tall task in replacing quarterback Fred Fields and tailback Brandan Williams. But Aberdeen always has the athletes; it’s just a matter of getting them to come out and get on board.

• Amory: The Panthers went 11-3 in coach Allen Glenn’s first season, but they’ve gone 9-15 since with a pair of first-round playoff exits.

Amory is moving from 4A to 3A, which should help. It’s in a division with Alcorn Central, Belmont, Booneville, Kossuth and Nettleton.

While Amory loses some key skill players, it returns junior quarterback Hunter Jones, who’s entering his third year as a starter.

The Panthers host Booneville, which went 11-1 last season, on Oct. 25. That could prove to be a very important game.

• Baldwyn: Sure, the Bearcats were a No. 2 playoff seed last fall. But they were 3-8 and lost a first-round playoff game for the first time in six years.

The team suffered heavy personnel losses from the year prior, and coach Michael Gray knew he had a rebuilding project on his hands.

Quarterback Maddux Richey has a year under his belt. He’ll lead an offense that averaged a paltry 193 yards per game last season.

The Bearcats drop down to 1A and are joining a division that is winnable for them. Their biggest obstacle will likely be Biggersville (Oct. 10).

Historical fact: The last time Baldwyn went 3-8 – before last year – was 2004. The next season, it was 11-2.

The 2019 season begins Aug. 23, and all three of these teams have tough tests right off the bat: Aberdeen versus Okolona, Amory versus Itawamba AHS, and Baldwyn versus Kossuth.

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.

