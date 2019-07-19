Aberdeen, Amory and Baldwyn all have historically strong football programs. But all three have fallen on hard times of late.
Could these teams reverse their fortunes in 2019? Yeah, I like their chances.
Let’s take a closer look at each.
• Aberdeen: The Bulldogs were 5-7 last season and slipped into the Class 3A playoffs as a No. 4 seed.
Aberdeen has suffered through three-straight losing seasons, which have come on the heels of a long string of winning. Between 2007 and 2015, the Bulldogs averaged 10.3 wins per year and won two North state titles.
They have a new coach in Alex Williams. He knows about winning, having been a West Point assistant the past four years. Prior to that, he was an Aberdeen assistant for five years, helping the team win 10 playoff games over that span.
Williams has a tall task in replacing quarterback Fred Fields and tailback Brandan Williams. But Aberdeen always has the athletes; it’s just a matter of getting them to come out and get on board.
• Amory: The Panthers went 11-3 in coach Allen Glenn’s first season, but they’ve gone 9-15 since with a pair of first-round playoff exits.
Amory is moving from 4A to 3A, which should help. It’s in a division with Alcorn Central, Belmont, Booneville, Kossuth and Nettleton.
While Amory loses some key skill players, it returns junior quarterback Hunter Jones, who’s entering his third year as a starter.
The Panthers host Booneville, which went 11-1 last season, on Oct. 25. That could prove to be a very important game.
• Baldwyn: Sure, the Bearcats were a No. 2 playoff seed last fall. But they were 3-8 and lost a first-round playoff game for the first time in six years.
The team suffered heavy personnel losses from the year prior, and coach Michael Gray knew he had a rebuilding project on his hands.
Quarterback Maddux Richey has a year under his belt. He’ll lead an offense that averaged a paltry 193 yards per game last season.
The Bearcats drop down to 1A and are joining a division that is winnable for them. Their biggest obstacle will likely be Biggersville (Oct. 10).
Historical fact: The last time Baldwyn went 3-8 – before last year – was 2004. The next season, it was 11-2.
The 2019 season begins Aug. 23, and all three of these teams have tough tests right off the bat: Aberdeen versus Okolona, Amory versus Itawamba AHS, and Baldwyn versus Kossuth.