It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Northeast Mississippi high school sports family.
I don’t use the term “family” lightly, because that’s what it feels like. I’ve been at the Daily Journal for nearly 19 years, and I’ve seen the connections that run through this area, from Tupelo to Baldwyn to Biggersville to Pine Grove to Pontotoc to Oxford … it’s like a cluster of veins, and when one vein bleeds, we all feel it.
And so it knocks us on our collective rear when we learn that Corinth head football coach Justin Dye was diagnosed with a brain tumor last week. He’s only 31 years old.
Dye had successful surgery Tuesday to remove the mass. According to a recent Facebook update by his wife Mallory, he’s been in a lot of pain but is otherwise recovering well. He was even able to sit up Thursday afternoon.
Mallory also wrote that several of Justin’s players have reached out to check on him. I’m sure many of his coaching colleagues have as well.
Dye went to high school at Pontotoc, where he was a stud offensive lineman. He was hired at Corinth by Doug Jones and remained under Todd Lowery. He was promoted to head coach this past offseason.
Offensive coordinator Ivan Denton will act as head coach in Dye’s stead.
On Saturday, North Pontotoc football player Landon Woodson died from COVID-19. He enjoyed working on antique cars, and a friend of his held a car and truck show Wednesday night to raise money for Woodson’s family.
Woodson’s mother has pleaded for others to get vaccinated.
This is the second tragedy to recently strike North Pontotoc’s football program. Four years ago, offensive lineman Ty Rayford died from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome.
On Sept. 20, a head-on collision severely injured former Belmont basketball star Macie Walker and killed her younger brother, Michael. Their mother, Melissa, was also badly injured.
Walker was the 2021 Daily Journal Girls Basketball Player of the Year after leading Belmont to the Class 3A state championship. She and Melissa have both undergone several surgeries since the wreck.
Macie posted a photo on Facebook on Wednesday of her and Michael when both were small. It’s an adorable picture. It’s also heartbreaking.
A GoFundMe page for the Walkers has raised more than $40,000. There has been a tremendous outpouring of support for that family, as well as for Woodson’s family and for Dye and his family.