Jamerison Martin’s optimism has proved to be well-founded.
When I spoke with the Amory point guard about three weeks ago, we talked about the challenges of being a transfer. He’d played at Itawamba AHS the previous two years and was a budding star on the local hoops scene.
Martin, a junior, missed the first seven games of Amory’s season while waiting for his transfer to get approved. The late start made his integration into the team all that more difficult.
We spoke after Amory’s 57-50 loss to Biggersville in the Kiwanis Classic. Martin said he and his new teammates were still trying to bond.
“We’re going to get it clicking soon,” he said.
And he was right.
Since that loss, Amory has won six straight and has a record of 11-8, including 4-1 in Division 1-3A.
The Panthers beat division favorite Booneville during that streak, on Jan. 6.
Since Martin joined the lineup, Amory is 9-3, with those three losses coming by a combined 11 points. Martin is averaging 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, and he scored 40 against Aberdeen last Friday.
He’s one of a handful of transfers who are making impacts this season.
Booneville has Bryton Smith, previously of New Site. Like Martin, Smith is a point guard. And like Martin, the senior has had to work hard on finding that chemistry with his new teammates.
And Smith is no stranger to hard work.
“He’s got so much toughness about him, and his work ethic is as good as any I’ve ever had,” coach Michael Smith said. “He gets up at 5, 5:30 in the morning and goes to the gym and works.”
Bryton Smith keyed Booneville’s run to the Prentiss County Tournament title last week. The Blue Devils are 10-5 against one of the toughest schedules around. They’ve held big leads against the likes of Ingomar and Tupelo, only to lose, but they closed the door on a very good New Site team in the county tournament final, and Smith had a big hand in that.
In Saltillo, Janiah Hinton is finding her footing. The Tupelo transfer scored 32 points last Friday as the Lady Tigers beat Mooreville for the Lee County Tournament title.
Saltillo is 10-10 and has won five of its last seven games. With Hinton and forward Mya Bobo, the Lady Tigers have a dangerous inside-outside combo.
“We’ve got a pretty well-rounded team with those two,” Saltillo coach Titus Goree said. “If they get going, then the rest of them kind of feed off them.”