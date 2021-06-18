The high school transfer portal has been more active than usual this year.
I can’t recall the last time we had so many high-profile athletes changing schools. Most of them are in basketball, and these moves could drastically alter the landscape for the 2021-22 season • and beyond.
These are the biggest ones we know about, listed alphabetically.
• Joe Haze Austin, South Pontotoc: The lithe forward averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 2.6 steals per game last season and helped lead Pontotoc to the Class 4A state semifinals. He was also the Warriors’ best defender.
Austin’s leaving will hurt Pontotoc, but maybe not as much as another departure, which I’ll get to in a moment.
• Jamiya Bowen, Pontotoc: When I saw her play for Shannon last season, I could tell the 6-foot-1 post player had a lot of raw ability. The senior should be a nice complement to forward Samya Brooks, a first-team All-Area pick last season.
• Sydney Carter, Tupelo Christian: A senior, Carter is the kind of athletic big that TCPS isn’t used to having. Having played for Katie Bates at Pine Grove, you know she’s a disciplined player, and her presence should make the Lady Eagles a greater presence in 1A.
• Jamas Cox, Pine Grove: He actually transferred from Ripley last year and had to sit out due to MHSAA rules. Cox is a 6-4 junior who will add a new dimension to Pine Grove.
The Panthers already have Carson Rowland (18.9 ppg) and Jack Hudson (13.2 ppg) returning, so the move up from 1A to 2A shouldn’t be too tough.
• Audria Houston, Tupelo: She was Oxford’s leading scorer as a sophomore at 15.6 points per game. Houston, a guard, will immediately be the Lady Wave’s best backcourt scoring option, which will take a lot of pressure off forwards Lamarah Cleaves and Mikayla Riley.
By the way, Houston has a younger sister, Melissia. She’s a 6-foot freshman to keep an eye on in the future.
• Gavin Shannon, Tupelo: This could end up being the biggest transfer of 2021. As a sophomore, the 6-5 Shannon – then known as Gavin Brinker – averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 blocks per game for Pontotoc, which is really going to miss him.
Shannon can handle, he can shoot, and he’s going to add to an already talented Tupelo squad, which is being led by first-year coach Robert Green.
If Shannon can find and accept his role, the Golden Wave could go a long way.