I’ve got a headache, but it’s not due to COVID-19. Well, it sorta is.
It’s from trying to figure out the Division 2-6A football standings, which have been heavily affected by this pandemic we’re in. Two teams, Greenville and Murrah, canceled their seasons before they even started.
Each team still playing automatically gets a forfeit win against each of those teams. But it’s been hard to keep track of when those wins should be awarded, since schedules posted online have changed to reflect the loss of those games, some of which were replaced by non-division contests.
Let’s take South Panola. The Tigers have an overall record of 8-2 and are 5-2 in division, but they’ve only played eight games on the field.
We’ve had a few forfeits along the way, too, like last week when Starkville forfeited to Warren Central due to being in quarantine. Because of that forfeit, Warren Central and South Panola moved their game up from tonight to last week, with the Tigers winning 36-35.
Playoff puzzle
And this is where the real headache comes in: Figuring out all the different playoff scenarios.
Clinton (6-2, 5-1) is alone in first place, while Warren Central (8-2, 5-2) and South Panola are tied for second. Warren Central’s other loss was to Clinton.
Clinton’s lone division loss was to Madison Central (7-3, 4-2), which has losses to South Panola and Warren Central – two teams Clinton has defeated. Starkville (7-2, 4-2) is tied with MC for fourth place and would straight up miss the playoffs with a loss at Clinton tonight.
Starkville lost to Madison Central and also has that forfeit loss to Warren Central. But it has a win over South Panola.
The only 2-6A game this week is Starkville-Clinton. Germantown (6-5, 2-5), South Panola and Warren Central are all done with their regular seasons, and Madison Central will get a forfeit win tonight against Greenville to improve to 5-2.
If Starkville can beat Clinton, we would have a five-way tie for first place, with Clinton, MC, South Panola, Starkville and Warren Central all at 5-2. One of those teams will miss the playoffs.
With more than two teams tied, the first tie-breaker will be each team’s record against the other four teams. But, uh, that’s going to be 2-2 for all five teams.
So then we would go to point differential in division games involving these five teams. And I’m not even going to try and tackle that right now, at least not until I take some ibuprofen.