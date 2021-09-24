When I walked up to Ty Hardin on Thursday afternoon to ask him about this week’s game, I said, “Welcome to the chaos.”
The Golden Wave open Division 2-6A play tonight at home versus Grenada. And so begins the grind in what is probably the toughest football division in Mississippi.
It’s held that distinction for a while, and even though realignment has shaken things up a bit, 2-6A remains a brutal league. For starters, it now includes Tupelo and Oxford, which has been to two-straight state championship games.
Grenada has also been added after moving up from 5A. And then there are the usual suspects, like Clinton, Madison Central and Starkville. Germantown and Murrah round it out.
Some very good teams are going to miss the playoffs this year because of 2-6A’s depth. Each week is a must-win.
“We’re lucky to be 4-0 right now,” Hardin said, “and we’ve just got to win however we can each Friday.”
Here’s a brief look at each team in 2-6A.
• Clinton (1-2) lost to Oxford in last year’s North final. The Arrows’ two losses this year were to Ocean Springs (45-44 in double-overtime) and Brandon (31-24).
• Germantown (2-2) didn’t make the playoffs last season. But the Mavericks boast two of the state’s top four recruits for 2022. Tailback Branson Robinson is a Georgia commit, while defensive lineman Zxavian Harris is committed to Ole Miss.
• Grenada (4-0) will be a tough out, especially with a guy like Joe Moss. The running back has 997 yards in just four games.
• Madison Central (3-0) is fueled by a strong rushing attack. The Jaguars lost 25-23 to Oxford in the first round of the playoffs last year.
• Murrah (1-3) hasn’t made the playoffs in 10 years. I don’t expect that to change this season.
• Oxford (2-2) has been a 6A power but has lost two in a row, albeit against tough competition. The Chargers face Murrah tonight.
• Starkville (4-0) missed the playoffs last season for just the second time in 10 years. This year’s squad is off to a great start with wins over Olive Branch and Louisville.
• Tupelo (4-0) has clearly improved under Hardin, who’s in his second year. The defensive line has been dominant, and the offense has progressed nicely.
Of course, now that division play is here, it’s kind of like starting over. Let the chaos begin.
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.