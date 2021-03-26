Jake Weir has the world on a string.
A day before signing with Mississippi State’s football program as a preferred walk-on, the Tupelo quarterback received a huge academic scholarship offer from TCU. The Chancellor’s Scholarship is worth more than $200,000 and is the most prestigious scholarship the school offers.
Talk about a good problem to have. Jake’s mother, Kristina, had to take a moment to gather herself after learning about the offer.
Jake already had a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer from TCU, as well as from Virginia Tech and Memphis. But he stuck with MSU and signed on Wednesday.
“All were great, but the thing that came down to Mississippi State was for one, it’s a great school,” Weir said. “It’s a great balance between great academics and great football.”
Weir has done good work both on the field and in the classroom. His senior stats are far from eye-popping – a 49.1% completion rate, 1,310 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions – but he was working with an inexperienced receiving corps and a new head coach.
At MSU, he’ll step into a packed quarterback room. The Bulldogs have seven QBs on their spring roster, including returning starter Will Rogers and Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham.
“That doesn’t faze him,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said.
Not much does. Faced with a new offensive system, the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of two Division I receivers, Weir still attacked his senior season.
His natural leadership skills were apparent to Hardin early on. Weir is an Eagle Scout and senior class president.
“I think, even though the numbers don’t show it, that is where I grew most, is in my leadership confidence, my relationships with players,” Weir said.
In the classroom, Weir is a 4.0 student who scored a 30 on the ACT. He has yet to pick a college major but is leaning toward the field of biology.
“Football’s not his endgame,” Hardin said. “I hate to say that. He’s got life figured out. … He’s a lot smarter than me and you, but also understands life, and he understands what his role is going to be.”
Whatever Weir does on the football field in Starkville, he’ll be fine in the long run. Had he gone to TCU, he’d be fine. Had he taken one of the full scholarship offers from UT Martin or Southern Illinois, he’d be fine.
No matter where he ended up, Weir is a kid who’s going places. And right now, MSU is as good a place as any.
“It’s the best of the best, and that’s one of the reasons why I chose State is because I love competition,” he said. “I want to compete with the best because I want to be the best.”