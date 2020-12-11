In a few weeks we will reveal our annual All-Area football team, including players and coach of the year. There are other things to celebrate about the 2020 season – for one, we finished it – so let’s hand out some very unofficial awards.
• Breakout Player: Lafayette running back Jaylen Reed is a 5-foot-11, 215-pound sophomore who is going to be punishing defenders for a long time.
In his first year as a starter, Reed rushed for 1,249 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games. He could’ve had more, but Lafayette had to forfeit its first-round playoff game due to COVID-19.
• Best 1-2 Punch: Tae Chandler and Isaac Smith have been mentioned in the same sentence quite a bit this year, and for good reason.
Both are safeties on defense, running backs on offense for Itawamba AHS. And both had huge impacts in each role.
Chandler, a junior, had 102 tackles, eight interceptions and six fumble recoveries. He also rushed for 576 yards and seven touchdowns.
Smith, a sophomore, recorded 91 tackles, six interceptions and six fumble recoveries. He also blocked three kicks, and he rushed for 248 yards and six TDs.
Can’t wait to see what they do next season.
• Mr. Consistency: Perhaps no player has been more reliable the past four years than Amory quarterback Hunter Jones. He didn’t have a bad game in 2020, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,606 yards, 29 TDs and just six interceptions as the Panthers went 9-2.
For his career, Jones passed for 8,963 yards, 88 TDs and 27 interceptions, with a 62.4% completion rate.
• Biggest Surprise: Starkville missed the playoffs because of COVID-19. The Yellowjackets were forced to forfeit a division game with Warren Central on Oct. 30, giving them a loss that proved costly in a stacked Division 2-6A.
• Biggest Overachiever: East Union lost its head coach and prolific quarterback when Kevin Walton and his son, Ty, left after last season. The Urchins then went on to have the best season in program history.
Led by new coach Todd Lott and bulldozing running back Colton Plunk, East Union went 10-2 and reached the 2A North final, losing to Calhoun City 22-14.
• Best Game: Out of the games I saw – and I covered mostly Tupelo games this season – I’d say the 6A championship between Oxford and Oak Grove was not only the best, but the most dramatic.
A back-and-forth affair, it went down to the final seconds. Oak Grove scored with 7 seconds to go and then decided to go for two.
QB Kabe Barnett threw a perfect strike to Trayvon Moore, and the Warriors won 29-28.