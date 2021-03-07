JACKSON
Macie Walker could have easily taken the shot, and no one would have blamed her, especially after what happened at the end of regulation.
The Belmont senior had missed an open layup at the fourth-quarter buzzer, a shot that would have given the Lady Cardinals the Class 3A state championship. As the seconds were winding down in overtime, Walker again was driving to the basket.
Here was a chance to redeem herself. She already had 29 points, and this is the shot she was supposed to take.
Instead, she passed to Brooklyn Hodum, a freshman off the bench. Hodum touched it off the glass, giving Belmont a 56-55 lead with 22 seconds left. The Lady Cardinals held on for the win and the title.
“That’s the thing about Macie, no matter what grade you’re in or whatever, she trusts her teammates,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “And she trusted to give her the ball, because she had confidence that she was going to make it.”
Walker had been drawing special attention from Kossuth’s defense all game. The Lady Aggies switched from a 2-3 zone to a box-and-1 in the second quarter, but it wasn’t very effective.
When she dribbled to the basket in OT, the defense collapsed on her.
“I was driving, and that would have been an extremely tough shot to try and make, because they were all over me,” Walker said. “I know Brooklyn’s a very good player … and I knew she’d make that layup when it counted. I’ve got to trust my teammates if we’re going to win a state championship, so I did.”
That moment was just one example of what has made Walker so valuable to Belmont. Sure, she can score and rebound and pass, but more than that, her teammates know she’s going to be there.
Walker picked up her fourth foul of the game with 7:27 left in the third quarter. She never went to the bench, and she had a huge impact while avoiding that fifth foul.
“Macie was very disciplined defensively,” Higginbottom said. “She didn’t do anything to take herself out of the game. She knew that her team needed her.”
Now that Walker’s high school career is done, it will be on players like Hodum to keep the winning tradition going. When she passed the ball to Hodum, Walker was essentially passing the torch.
“This is a great building block for her,” Higginbottom said of Hodum. “It was a big-time shot. That’s one that she’ll never forget for the rest of her life.”
And she’s got Macie Walker to thank for it.