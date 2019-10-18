For lack of a more alliterative term, I’m going to call today Separation Friday.
The Week 9 high school football slate is chock full of games with big division race and postseason implications. For some teams, winning tonight can set the table for a strong run deep into November.
Five games in particular have high stakes. Let’s break them down.
• Amory at Nettleton: At 2-0, Amory is tied with Booneville for first place in Division 1-3A. Nettleton (1-1) can upset the order with a win tonight.
The division is Booneville’s to lose, but Amory and Nettleton are both in position to vie for a first-round home playoff game. And if Amory wins tonight, and if Booneville beats Kossuth, that sets up a huge showdown next week in Amory.
• Corinth at New Albany: Both of these teams are 1-0 in 1-4A and have to be considered the favorites.
New Albany already took care of North Pontotoc last week, and it should beat Tishomingo County and Ripley the following two weeks.
The Bulldogs have a potent offense, but so does Corinth. In fact, the Warriors have playmakers all over the field, and I like their chances in a shootout.
• Grenada at West Point: The Green Wave continue to reign supreme, with a 3-0 mark in 1-5A.
They’ve had a couple of close calls in division play – 28-24 at Lafayette and 27-14 at Lake Cormorant – which might make you think they’re vulnerable.
Grenada (2-1) is going to be the last real test West Point faces before the playoffs. Win this one, and you can add another division title to the Wave’s ledger.
• Madison Central at Starkville: This is what we call an epic matchup.
Madison Central is the No. 1-ranked team in the state, while Starkville is No. 3. Both are 3-0 in 2-6A, and tonight’s winner will be alone in first place – and will likely stay there.
South Panola (2-1), which Starkville has already beaten, could have a say in it. The Tigers play Madison Central next week.
• Walnut at Potts Camp: Potts Camp is 2-0 in 1-2A and has already clinched a playoff berth.
If the Cardinals can defeat Walnut, that will earn them a first-round home playoff game. It would also keep them in contention for the division title, if they can beat East Union next week.
Walnut (0-1) has already lost to East Union but has a good shot at winning out and snatching that home game from Potts Camp.