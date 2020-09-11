The first week of the MHSAA football season can only tell you so much, and that’s especially the case this year.
For instance, Tupelo had to quarantine several key players in the two weeks leading up to the season opener at Neshoba Central. So the Golden Wave were not at full strength, and it showed in a 25-17 loss.
I’d expect Tupelo to look sharper this week against West Point. And speaking of the Green Wave, the four-time defending Class 5A state champs lost last week to Starkville but showed they know how to reload. New starters at running back, Cameron Young and Jakobe Pate, combined for 304 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
We also learned that Calhoun City is still the kind of team that will win, or lose, games by scores such as 14-12. That was the final tally last week when the Wildcats lost to Choctaw County.
Last season, Calhoun City was involved in games with finals of 14-7 (win), 7-6 (loss), 21-12 (win) and 6-3 (loss). If nothing else, it seems new head coach M.D. Jennings has made sure the defense remains salty.
We learned that Shemar Crawford really can have a huge impact on Houston’s offense. I wrote a couple of weeks ago that Crawford could have a big year if he got better QB play, and against New Hope he had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.
He had 250 receiving yards all of last season.
Oops ...
We learned that Pontotoc might be better than we originally thought. On our #DJPreps Football Preview Show last week, I picked New Albany to beat the Warriors – by a lot.
But Pontotoc pulled it out, 38-35 in overtime. My mistake.
We learned that Ripley is probably going to be OK under the guidance of Perry Liles. The former Calhoun City coach is in his first season at Ripley, which won only two games last year.
In last week’s 22-12 loss to Booneville, Liles’ team turned in a strong, hard-hitting defensive effort after a slow start. If the Tigers can get the veer offense down pat, then watch out.
We learned that Kossuth’s running game could be stout this season. In a 26-14 win over Mooreville, QB Brock Seago rushed for 163 yards and three TDs on 28 carries, while big tailback Zamarius Alexander rushed 20 times for 118 yards and one score.
OK, bring on the next round of games.