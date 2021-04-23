Basketball is king at Wheeler High School, but the softball team is nothing to scoff at this season.
The Lady Eagles are 15-5 and have a first-round bye in the Class 1A state playoffs. They’ll open play Monday against the winner of the Vardaman-Biggersville series.
If you had asked me before the season which teams to look out for in 1A, I admit that Wheeler would not have been on my list. The program has had little playoff success in recent years, but first-year head coach Molly Brown has gotten the ship turned around.
This is her first head coaching job. The 23-year-old, an Ole Miss graduate, helped at New Site for two years while still in school and then assisted at Thrasher during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
“At Thrasher they had a coach who was kind of doing it here and there, but me and a paraprofessional, we got to kind of run the show over there, and we really enjoyed that,” Brown said. “That gave me good background experience in the actual head coaching part of it. So it wasn’t too nerve-wracking coming here.”
It’s also helped that Brown is familiar with the dynamic at Wheeler. She played softball and basketball at New Site, which just a few weeks ago won a state title in girls hoops.
“These girls have put in enough time and they’re ready to see something happen here. Softball is one of those things, it’s a growing culture around the basketball towns of Northeast Mississippi,” Brown said.
When Brown took the Wheeler job, she quickly meshed with her players. Of course, she’s not much older than them.
“This is a good group of girls,” she said. “You come in with high expectations hoping for the best, and hopefully they play up to it. And so far they’ve done exactly what I’ve wanted them to do.”
The Lady Eagles are led by the trio of Randi Johnson, Mikayla Hutcheson and Rebekah Mason. They were just named Division 2-1A overall, offensive and defensive player of the year, respectively.
Johnson is batting .392, and in the pitcher’s circle she has a 1.86 ERA with 106 strikeouts; Hutcheson is hitting .478 with 19 stolen bases; and Mason is batting .407 with 19 RBIs.
Those three, and the rest of the Lady Eagles, have shown Brown how committed they are to improving and winning.
“A lot of them play travel ball, and they love this sport too much to not care about it, so they’re creating a culture here.”