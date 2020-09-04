Northeast Mississippi produced three state champions in football last season: Oxford (Class 6A), West Point (5A) and Corinth (4A).
So now the question is: Who will hoist the trophy come December? I mean, besides West Point. That’s pretty much a given.
A better question: Which teams in our coverage area have the best shot of winning it all? Let’s go through each classification and see:
Class 6A
Oxford might be the reigning champ, but I’d lay good odds on Starkville this year. The Yellowjackets return Florida State commit Luke Altmyer at quarterback, and a lot of experience returns on defense.
The only real question mark with this team is the offensive line, which has five new starters.
Coach Chris Jones has run a strong program the past three years. He’s gone 36-8 and led Starkville to the state title game in 2017.
Class 5A
West Point, duh. Not that the Green Wave are unbeatable. Heck, they’ve lost … (checks notes) … three whole games during their current run of four-straight championships.
None of those losses have come to 5A teams.
Let’s move on.
Class 4A
Corinth lost more than two-thirds of its run production from last season. But the thing about that Wing-T offense is that it’s been in place long enough to where the new starters shouldn’t have much trouble producing.
Cayden Betts and Nazarius Jones are experienced enough and will rack up yards. Running the show will be QB Brawner Cregeen, a sophomore who coach Todd Lowery really likes.
Class 3A
I’m high on this year’s Amory team. Just look at the weapons: QB Hunter Jones, tailback Charleston French, and receivers Braxton Griffin, Jay Hampton and James Spratt.
This offense will be fun to watch.
Class 2A
Calhoun City is a bit of a mystery this year, having lost so many starters. Plus it’s breaking a new head coach, M.D. Jennings.
But Jennings is a Calhoun City alum and was on staff for two years before his promotion. The culture there won’t change a bit.
The Wildcats have reached at least the third round of the playoffs for 10-straight years.
Class 1A
I’ve followed Tupelo Christian football since its inception in the mid-2000s, and it has come a long way. The Eagles have yet to win a playoff game, but I expect they’ll do that and more this season.
We’ve talked a lot about their offense, but the defense should be improved this year.
A state championship for TCPS? Yeah, why not?