Most high school football teams around here lean more heavily on the run than the pass, but that doesn’t mean the quarterback position is free of intrigue.
It certainly isn’t for most of the six area teams playing in the state semifinals tonight.
Biggersville will be without its starting quarterback for the second-straight week. Drew Rowsey, a freshman, is sidelined with a shoulder injury.
That means Rowsey’s older brother, junior Dylan, will take some snaps, as will running back Goldman Butler. That worked fine in last week’s 32-17 win over Tupelo Christian. They completed a combined 5 of 8 passes, and Goldman had three TD throws.
East Union QB Rett Johnson, a sophomore, has dealt with injury as well. He missed several games after suffering a foot injury.
Johnson looked just fine last week in a 26-22 win over Northside. He helped engineer a second-half comeback and threw the game-winning 49-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 to go.
Calhoun City’s Jackson Lee, a junior, was injured early in the season but missed only one game. He’s been a solid double-threat for the Wildcats.
Lee has passed for 1,156 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 522 yards and seven TDs rushing.
Ty Davis is another young quarterback who’s done well. The Itawamba AHS sophomore has completed 51.4% of his passes for 1,589 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also has 11 interceptions, which is likely due to his youth.
Davis threw an interception against Corinth last week – it was a pass he should not have thrown – but he also launched a 55-yard TD pass to Isaac Smith to put IAHS ahead for good in the third quarter.
West Point senior Corbin Kelly, has done about what you’d expect a West Point quarterback to do. He does a lot of handing off, he doesn’t turn the ball over, and he throws eight or nine times a game.
Kelly has completed 50 of 92 passes (54.3%) for 796 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception.
Chargers’ charm
Oxford has employed a two-quarterback system, an approach that can easily become a giant disaster. But it’s worked like a charm for coach Chris Cutcliffe.
Junior Michael Harvey and sophomore Trip Maxwell had no real varsity experience prior to this season, but you wouldn’t know it. Harvey has passed for 1,170 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions; Maxwell has thrown for 661 yards, 10 TDs and six picks.
You probably noticed that a lot of these QBs are young. So far during these playoffs, that youth and inexperience haven’t hurt their respective teams.
Even better, all but Butler and Kelly will be back next year.