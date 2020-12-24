One of my favorite things about being a sports writer is watching young athletes making a name for themselves.
Even with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on this basketball season, we’re still seeing new faces making big impacts. Some you’ve heard of before, some you probably haven’t.
As we enter Christmas break, it seems like a good time to give these young kids some props.
BOYS
• Cayden Howell, Wheeler: The freshman is the son of head coach Mitch Howell, who was a pretty good player for Booneville back in the day. Cayden is averaging a team-leading 15 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals.
• Adin Johnson, Ingomar: Just a sophomore, Johnson is proving himself to be the most dangerous 3-point shooter in the state. He’s made 56% from behind the arc and is averaging 14 points per game.
• M.J. Smith, Houston: The 6-foot-6 sophomore was an important role player last season, averaging 8.6 points and 8.6 rebounds. This year, he’s a double-double man at 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
Smith has a ton of upside, and having scorers like Shemar Crawford and Raeshun McGregory around him will allow for continued development without pressure to be the man.
• Keaton Wilkerson, Pine Grove: When star Carson Rowland went down with a knee injury early in the season, Wilkerson stepped up.
The sophomore is averaging 14.2 points per game, and he scored 31 on Monday in a win against Wheeler, which was Rowland’s first game back.
• Seth Winter, Houlka: I wrote about Winter last week. The sophomore is shooting 50% from 3-point range (25 of 50) and averaging 17.3 points.
GIRLS
• Macie Phifer, Ingomar: She’s just an eighth-grader, but this is how they do things in Ingomar. The forward is averaging 20.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lady Falcons, who are 8-3 despite having only one senior on the roster.
Phifer saw a lot of action last season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.8 boards.
• Darby Pitts, Mantachie: The sophomore leads the Lady Mustangs (6-6) with 15.7 points per game, and she is shooting 37.3% from 3-point range. She’s helped ease the loss of McKinley Montgomery, who averaged 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists last season as a senior.
• Madi Kate Vuncannon: We already knew about Vuncannon, who averaged 16.3 points last season. But she recently returned from a hip injury and hasn’t missed a beat, averaging 15.3 points and 2.5 steals in four games.
• Audria Houston and Miracle Joiner, Oxford: These two sophomores have been leading the Lady Chargers, who are 6-10 against a brutal schedule.
Houston, a guard, is averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. She had a game-winning layup as time expired against Myrtle last week
Joiner, a 5-11 forward, is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game.