The first MHSAA basketball championships to be held at The Pavilion at Ole Miss could not have gone much better.
There were close games – including two that went into overtime – dominant individual performances and last-second heroics. Picking just three favorite moments from those three days is hard, but I’ll give it a shot.
These games are filled with emotions, and those emotions come spilling out after the final buzzer. Following Calhoun City’s OT win against Coahoma County in the Class 2A girls final, I interviewed senior Damya Campbell.
Tears were streaming down her face, and she had to gather herself so she could talk. Even then, many of her words had to be choked out. Her tears were a mixture of joy and sadness – joy for winning it all, sadness for knowing her high school career was over.
Another favorite moment was watching Olive Branch’s Endya Buford. She scored 40 points in Saturday’s 75-51 win over Clinton in the 6A title game.
It was the second title at Olive Branch for coach Jason Thompson, who won six with the H.W. Byers girls between 2008 and ’14.
And finally, you can’t top the moment Zach Shugars gave us. The Ingomar junior pulled up and knocked down a jumper just before the buzzer to give his team the 1A title. He then did a lap around the court before being mobbed by teammates.
It was such a great moment, it made SportsCenter.