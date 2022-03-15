The Kossuth senior is off to a torrid start, batting .650 with three home runs, 13 RBIs and a 1.500 slugging percentage. All three of her homers came on Thursday against Myrtle, including a grand slam. Bradley had 10 RBIs in the Lady Aggies’ 18-1 win.
“I was just trying to hit line drives and try to do something for the team. I was just trying to make contact,” Bradley said.
She did more than make contact.
“When they got to the lights, they started climbing,” coach Brandon Bobo said.
Bradley has helped No. 4-ranked Kossuth to a 7-2 start entering Monday night’s game against McNairy Central (Tenn.). Last year, Bradley wasn’t a big contributor as she suffered through a trying season. She didn’t hit a single home run.
She rededicated herself to the game during the offseason, hitting the weight room and working on her swing.
“I finally decided I needed to change some stuff around and get my life straight and focus,” Bradley said. I’ve been practicing way more than last year. Last year was just kind of a hard year for me, and I finally focused.
“I didn’t want the team to carry me; I wanted to try and carry them.”
Bobo took notice of Bradley’s renewed efforts.
“She’s all in,” he said.
Bradley, an outfielder and third baseman, is part of a Kossuth team that returns every starter from last season’s Class 3A North finalist. The Lady Aggies lost to eventual state champ Booneville in that series, and they still haven’t gotten over it.
“We’ve been working our butts off every single day, and I know the team feels like this is our year,” Bradley said.
But navigating 3A this year is even more difficult than usual. In its division alone, Kossuth must deal with Booneville and Mantachie, which reached the 2A finals last season.
Kossuth has never won a state championship. With Bradley leading the way, this could be the year it happens.
“They want it bad,” Bobo said. “They want to do something that hasn’t been done here before.”