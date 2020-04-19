Softball season is over, and that’s sad. But let’s visit an alternate universe in which the season can resume, and in this universe I am allowed to form my own team of area stars.
I have 12 spots for this team, and players are selected by position. The roster includes three pitchers and a DH, and you can see my batting order below.
This is a team built on speed. The first two hitters, Jasmine Rogers (Houston) and Annie Orman (West Union), combined for 51 stolen bases last season. The bottom two hitters, Kinsley Gordon (Myrtle) and Reese Vandlandingham (Saltillo), swiped 57 bases between them.
There is power to spare in the meat of the order, starting with three-hole hitter Sara Wooten (Vardaman). The DH smashed nine home runs last season and had four through seven games this spring.
Clean-up hitter Abigail Anderson (Pontotoc) was off to a torrid start her senior season, batting .591 with 10 RBIs in seven games. And Kat Knight (Tupelo) was hitting .536 with five doubles in nine games.
My team is also strong defensively. Shortstop McKinley Montgomery (Mantachie) was the Division 1-3A Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Gordon, the catcher, has a habit of gunning down would-be base stealers.
Tori Harrison (Hamilton) can play multiple positions, so I have her at second base.
Orman is normally a shortstop, but the Ole Miss commit was going to see time in center field this season, so that’s where I have her. Orman suffered a season-ending knee injury before playing a game this year, but in this alternate universe she’s healthy.
My pitchers are destroyers of batting averages. Paige Kilgore (Houston), Allyson Harrison (South Pontotoc) and Emily Coggin (East Union) logged a combined 446 innings last season, and Kilgore was off to an especially good start in 2020.
The junior was 6-0 with a 0.46 ERA, striking out 85 in 46 innings.
Brad’s Softball All-Stars
Batting Order
RF: Jasmine Rogers, Sr., Houston
CF: Annie Orman, Jr., West Union
DH: Sara Wooten, Sr., Vardaman
1B: Abigail Anderson, Sr., Pontotoc
3B: Kat Knight, Sr., Tupelo
SS: McKinley Montgomery, Sr., Mantachie
2B: Tori Harrison, Sr., Hamilton
C: Kinsley Gordon, So., Myrtle
LF: Reese Vanlandingham, Jr., Saltillo
Pitching Rotation
P: Paige Kilgore, Jr., Houston
P: Allyson Harrison, Jr., South Pontotoc
P: Emily Coggin, Jr., East Union