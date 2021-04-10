SPRINGVILLE – Sydney Brazil busted out of her “slump” on Saturday night.
The junior first baseman had three hits, including a two-run single, as No. 2-ranked South Pontotoc beat No. 7 Mooreville, 4-0, in a Division 2-4A showdown.
Brazil, who’s batting near .500 on the season, said she hadn’t been swinging the bat well for the past week.
“I’ve been kind of getting down in my hitting, and tonight I think I brought myself back out of it,” she said.
It was a scoreless game in the third inning when Brazil got her big hit. South Pontotoc (17-1, 7-0) loaded the bases with one out, and Brazil smacked one the opposite way to score two.
“I wouldn’t say she’s been in a slump,” coach Adam Patterson said. “She’s been hitting the ball well all year, and we depend on her to hit it, too.”
The Lady Cougars added two more runs in the inning, and that was all the support pitcher Allyson Harrison needed. The senior finished with a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.
Harrison (11-1) retired the first 11 batters she faced. Mooreville (12-7, 5-2) got a runner to third base in the sixth inning, but that was the closest it came to scoring.
Anslee Basham pitched well for the Lady Troopers. She allowed eight hits, but two of those were a result of defensive indecisiveness on infield balls in the third inning. She struck out 11 and walked three.
“I thought we played well tonight except one inning,” Mooreville coach Perry Wilburn said. “We made a few mistakes one inning, and you can’t get behind on a team like that.”
South Pontotoc sits atop the division standings, but it has two games against Caledonia in the next week and then another game with Mooreville.
“Three tough ones. Still got a lot of games to play,” Patterson said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Besides Brazil’s two-run single, South Pontotoc got an RBI triple from Maddie Holcomb, who then scored on a wild pitch for the 4-0 lead.
Big Stat: All eight of South’s hits came from the top four batters in the order.
Coach Speak: “She threw strikes and changed speeds, and our defense played real good.” – Patterson, on Harrison.