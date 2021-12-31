We’re still a couple of months away from the MHSAA basketball championships, but since I can’t help myself, I’d like to look at the top title contenders from our area.
Class 1A
Biggersville’s boys are the reigning champs, and they’ve reloaded this season. The Lions (9-2) are coming off a 52-50 overtime win on Tuesday against perennial Tennessee powerhouse Webb School.
H.W. Byers (8-2) has everybody back from last season, including athletic big man Devin Moore and top scorer Michael James.
On the girls side, I again like Biggersville (10-2). And never count out Ingomar (12-3).
Class 2A
Calhoun City has reached two-straight title games, winning it all in 2020. The Lady Wildcats are 16-1 and shouldn’t face much resistance before the playoffs begin.
New Site (15-4) is the team that beat Calhoun City in last season’s 2A final. Hannah Campbell is gone from that team, but Chloe Chism and Lily Whitley have greatly eased that loss.
Pine Grove (10-4) looks like our best shot in boys.
Class 3A
Booneville reached the boys final last season, and this year’s squad is bursting with talent. The Blue Devils (11-2) have size with the likes of 6-foot-5 Kedrick Simmons and 6-4 Caleb Gaston, and they have outside threats in Josh Dukes and Alec Nunley.
Booneville’s girls have looked strong, too. After some down years, the Lady Devils (12-1) are thriving behind the play of Taitiana Beene, Kylee Johnson and Ava Kate Smith.
Class 4A
Tishomingo County’s girls look as much like a championship contender as anyone. Madison Bennett and Clara Garland are a potent scoring combo, and the return of Lexi Kennedy is huge.
But can Tish (17-0) get past reigning champ Pontotoc? If the Lady Warriors (13-3) have an edge, it’s their extensive playoff experience.
Class 5A
Saltillo’s boys have rolled to a 15-1 start, with the lone loss coming to Corbin, Kentucky. The Tigers face a big test on Tuesday against division foe Columbus.
Class 6A
Both of Tupelo’s teams have the talent and bench depth to make a run, especially the guys. London Fields is playing like a Player of the Year candidate. Braxton Bishop is a fourth-year starter at point guard. Gavin Shannon, the Pontotoc transfer, can score inside and out.
The Golden Wave (12-2) are our No. 2-ranked team behind Starkville (11-2). Those two meet next Friday in Starkville, and that game should be very instructive.
