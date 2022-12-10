PONTOTOC – Carlie Brock stuffs a stat sheet like it’s a Christmas stocking.
Belmont’s sophomore point guard checked all the boxes Saturday, leading her team to a 68-41 win over Olive Branch at the Tangle on the Trail. Brock notched 10 points, nine steals, five assists and four rebounds.
The points weren’t coming early for Brock, but she handled Olive Branch’s pressure and deferred to Belmont’s other capable scorers.
“I know I’m the point guard, and I control the tempo of the game,” Brock said. “It’s not always my role to just score, and I’ve got to get my teammates better. I’ve got to see the open floor and just do what I’ve got to do and execute.”
Belmont (9-2), ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, led 13-9 after one quarter. Brock had yet to score at that point, but she opened the second period with a fast-break layup and a pull-up jumper to spark a 12-2 run.
The Lady Cardinals led 30-15 at halftime, and Olive Branch (2-6) never mounted a challenge.
Alaina Hubbard led Belmont with 17 points, while Mary-Grace Storment had 14 and Kat Reno 12.
“We’ve had multiple players be the leading scorer each night. And that’s what makes this team special, because you can’t just focus on one, because we’ve got other players that can score,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said.
Olive Branch, which is two years removed from its most recent state title, is in rebuilding mode this season. But it’s still notable that Belmont, a Class 2A school, dominated a 6A foe so thoroughly.
“It’s a really good win for our program, because we have respect for coach (Jason) Thompson and their team,” Higginbottom said.
Brianna Black led the Lady Conquistadors with 12 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Belmont opened up a 25-11 lead in the second quarter thanks to a 12-2 run.
Point Maker: Hubbard knocked down five 3-pointers.
Talking Point: “The key to winning this game today was two things: taking care of the basketball, and I felt like we did a really good job; and the second thing was rebounding. We dominated, especially on the offensive rebounding.” – Higginbottom
