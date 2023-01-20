BELMONT – There is no one way to stop Belmont’s girls.
Even with their two top players in early foul trouble – including a banged-up point guard – the No. 4-ranked Lady Cardinals turned in a dominant performance, beating No. 10 New Site 65-42 in a Division 1-2A game Friday night.
Carlie Brock and Mary-Grace Storment each picked up three fouls in the first half, but they were able to stay on the floor in the second. And they got plenty of help from their teammates.
“That’s the thing I like about this team. I feel we’re a well-balanced team,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “We don’t have you just stop one person. We have multiple pieces that when we’re together, it’s hard to defend.”
Belmont (17-5, 4-0) was in control at halftime, 28-16, despite the foul trouble. Then New Site (20-5, 2-1) made a push in the third quarter, forcing seven turnovers as Chloe Chism racked up 13 points.
Still, the Lady Cards held a 41-33 lead entering the fourth and quickly pulled away.
Storment finished with 15 points. Brock, the 5-foot-2 point guard, had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists despite taking a hard fall in the first half that left her gimpy. McKinley Bennett scored 11, and Sadie Randolph had 10 points and 14 boards.
“It’s good that you have multiple people that can score,” Brock said. “I’m just glad my whole team’s involved. I can trust them; I trust my teammates.”
A Randolph jumper kickstarted a 13-0 Belmont run in the fourth quarter, with Brock’s fadeaway capping it to make it a 59-37 lead.
The Lady Cardinals shot 27 of 55 (49.1%) from the floor, while New Site hit just 14 of 52 (26.9%). And the biggest stat of the night was on the boards: Belmont out-rebounded the Lady Royals 50-25.
“Offense wins fans, defense wins games, but rebounding wins championships,” Higginbottom said. “That’s the difference in the game.”
Chism led New Site with 19 points and seven rebounds.
(B) New Site 49, Belmont 44: Malachi King scored 15 points and Daniel Wildmon had 14 for New Site (18-6, 2-1), which used a 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away.
London Sappington led Belmont (9-10, 2-2) with 15 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Four different players scored during Belmont’s 13-0 run.
Point Maker: Storment was 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “She’s the quarterback of the team, and she gets us going. But she creates so much for other players, and those other players were able to finish tonight.” – Higginbottom, on Brock
