HOUSTON - Steele Brooks took a snap on fourth down late in Friday’s playoff quarterfinal with Houston’s season on the line. Nine yards later, he had a first down.
Two plays later, Jordan Pratt’s 25-yard touchdown run gave Houston a 26-22 win against previously unbeaten Itawamba AHS, the Daily Journal's No. 2-ranked Large School. It sent the Hilltoppers to their first-ever Class 4A North final, next week at Louisville.
“You’ve just got to get your head down and go make a play,” Brooks said.
Pratt’s touchdown came with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left as he shook off one tackler and beat another to the pylon.
IAHS (12-1) drove inside Houston’s 20, but E.J. Stovall broke up a fourth-down pass to the end zone from Ty Davis.
“The kids just found a way to win,” Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. “It’s pretty special. We’ve been fairly physical all year. At the end of the day, we had to lean on that.”
Itawamba played the second half without star Isaac Smith, who suffered a concussion in the second quarter and left the game after only six carries and four catches.
The Indians scored the first nine points on the first of two touchdown passes from Davis to Zion Ashby and then a safety. They led 22-14 on Layth Holiday’s 31-yard touchdown catch.
Brooks got Houston (12-1) on the board with a sneak in the second quarter and hit Stovall for a 48-yard touchdown to pull within 16-14 by the half. Pratt, one of the players who had to step up when starter Jalen Washington went down for the season three games in, scored the final two touchdowns, including the lone score of the fourth quarter for Houston’s only lead.
“It was a battle from the get-go,” Itawamba AHS coach Clint Hoots said. “That’s a great team.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: On a fourth-and-4, Brooks ran 9 yards to the IAHS 25 to set up the winning score.
Point Man: Pratt had 97 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, including the game winner.
Talking Point: “Our kids kept fighting. (Houston) made the play right there at the end.” – Hoots
Notes
• Houston’s 12th win marked the most wins in school history, breaking the previous mark of 11.
• The Toppers will be making their first-ever appearance in the North final next week.
• Itawamba AHS had won 20 of its last 21 games and hadn’t given up more than seven points since Oct. 7.
