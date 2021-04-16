RIPLEY • Chad Brown's gamble paid off.
Two years ago, Brown gave up his heading coaching position at New Hope for the opportunity to land a premier job in Northeast Mississippi.
He joined Steve Willey at Ripley, and they led the Lady Tigers to a 33-2 record and the 2020 Class 4A state championship in Brown's first season as an assistant.
Now, Brown will take the reigns of the program as his hiring was approved by the South Tippah School District on Monday, following the resignation of Willey.
“One of the things that drew me up here is the tradition that Ripley has. They’re always in the mix,” Brown said. “Being from Booneville, I always knew how good Ripley was, especially in girls basketball.”
Willey stepped down after a 12-10 season and first round playoff exit. The 35-year coaching veteran totaled a 128-47 record over six seasons at Ripley, and he has an overall record of 647-261.
“I understand the pressure, and with the job comes responsibility,” Brown said. “Coach Willey has been tremendous to work for. Now I’m ready to step in and do my part.”
In four seasons as the head coach at New Hope, Brown led the Lady Trojans to three playoff appearances and a 52-55 record.
His tenure at New Hope began as a rebuild as he took a team that was 4-22 the season before. With the Ripley job, Brown doesn't see this as much of a rebuild.
“We’ve got several really good pieces returning for next year,” Brown said. “They are already in the gym working really hard to get us back to where we were in 2020.”