PONTOTOC • The Pontotoc Lady Warriors got back in the win column with an impressive showing on Tuesday.
Pontotoc swept Ripley, 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-15), in a non-division matchup. The Lady Warriors had two very close sets, but grabbed some momentum and ran away with it in the third and final set.
“I thought our energy in the third set was really where it needed to be, and I hope from here on out we see what we are capable of effort-wise,” Pontotoc coach Annie McGregor said. “I thought we played really hard tonight.”
Her team lost three-set matches at Corinth and New Albany last week.
Pontotoc (3-2) grabbed Tuesday’s first set, 25-22, and led almost the whole time by anywhere from one to three points. After only leading 19-18, Pontotoc went up 24-19 with a large run before clinching.
The end of the second set is when Pontotoc really gathered its momentum.
Ripley (6-4) led by three points for much of the second set, but Pontotoc tied it up, 15-15, before falling back behind, 18-16. The Lady Warriors went on a 9-3 run to close the set and grab a commanding 2-0 lead.
After that, the match was all Pontotoc.
“You know, volleyball is just a weird sport and it just comes in waves,” Ripley coach Greg Dillard said. “At the end of the day, they were just better than we were and we couldn’t finish the job.”
Pontotoc quickly grabbed a large lead in the third set thanks to the continued success with kills and blocks at the net by De’Aisha Browner and Samya Brooks. Pontotoc went up 9-3, and that turned into a 15-5 lead.
The Lady Tigers went on a run to make the set 20-15, but Pontotoc scored five straight points to close out the match.
“We just kept our energy up and just dominated,” Browner said. “It always starts with a pass, a setter, and talking. Talking was our main key, and I am really proud of my teammates.”