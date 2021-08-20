Jamaal Jackson will keep his hand over the offensive play-calling as he enters his second season as the head coach of his alma mater, but assistant Benji Harrell will be groomed to potentially take over that duty.
Marty Warren returns as the defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
Bruce’s offense averaged 10.4 points per game last year and is hoping to improve on that number.
To aid that effort is returning starting quarterback Austin Plunk (Jr.), who Jackson expects to develop more this season.
Seniors Amari Armstrong and Jaedon Brown will carry the load in the backfield, joined by Korique Pierce (So.).
At wide receiver, Karon Hooper (Sr.), a basketball convert, will catch his share of passes at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds.
Tyler Turner (Jr.), Chris Ford (So.), J.C. Gregory (Jr.) and Kentrell Patterson (So.) all return with starting experience along the line.
DEFENSE
The unquestioned leaders of the defense are middle linebacker Austin Black (Sr.) and Armstrong, who lines up as an outside linebacker. Easton Cain (Jr.) and Bryce Armstrong (Sr.) fill out the rest of the linebacking corps in the 3-4 defense.
Patterson will anchor the Trojans’ defensive front, but Diego Mata (Sr.) is a blossoming prospect at the position.
Jakeyvin Williams (Fr.) and Hooper are expected to lead an inexperienced secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jayke Logan (Jr.) and Eric Sosa (So.) will switch up the kicking and punting duties, as both players bring a different strength to the table. Logan, Brown and Kelvin Jackson (Jr.) will be the returners.
X-FACTOR
The offense will have to step up in what is shaping up to be the toughest division in Class 2A across the state with the likes of Calhoun City, Eupora, East Webster and Choctaw County.
COACH SPEAK
“How we respond to when bad things happen in a game will determine how good we are going to be.” – Jamaal Jackson