AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-2A
2021 record: 0-7, 0-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Jamaal Jackson (3rd year)
3 Players to Watch
Jayke Logan
QB, Sr.
• Formerly a Swiss Army knife, stepping into new role.
Jakeyvin Williams
RB/DB, So.
• Takes over backfield duties from the graduated
Kentrell Patterson
C/DE, Jr.
• Leads an O-line returning four of five starters.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Three coaches left after a less-than-ideal 2021 season, but head coach Jamaal Jackson added Latrell Marks as the new defensive backs coach.
Jackson will continue calling plays for the Trojans.
OFFENSE
As was the case last season, establishing the run will be central to the Trojans' offensive game plan. Jakeyvin Williams (So.) will lead the rushing attack, filling some big shoes left behind by graduated running backs Amari Armstrong and Jaedon Brown.
Bruce will feature a familiar face at a new position in senior Jayke Logan, formerly a true Swiss Army knife athlete last year who has transitioned to quarterback in 2022.
DEFENSE
The Trojans' 3-4 defense will aim to blitz early and often, with a variety of different blitzes which Jackson plans to streamline to what the team does best as the season progresses.
Easton Cain (Sr.) will lead the defensive backfield at linebacker, while JT Allen (Jr.) will play nose guard to stifle opponents' rushing attacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jackson said this unit needs to improve across the board from last season, but most importantly in the mental aspect of the game. Protecting the football and facing adversity head-on have been particular areas of focus this offseason.
X-FACTOR
Senior Jayke Logan is making the leap from a catch-all athlete to the leader of the offense in his first year playing quarterback. Logan's athleticism will help keep defenses honest, but developing his passing and the mental side of leading the offense will be key to the Trojans' hopes of bouncing back from a rough 2021 season.
COACH SPEAK
“Our game plan is to ground-and-pound. That's what I came here with, and that's what I'll go out with.” – Jamaal Jackson
