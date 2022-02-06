College coaches have yet to catch on to Karon Hooper, but opponents know all about him.
The Bruce senior is one of the area’s most prolific scorers, averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 55% from the field. Yet he’s had only one college coach call, from Arkansas Baptist, and that was before the season.
Bruce coach Yarnell Marks believes the lack of attention is partly due to the team’s struggles the last few years.
“What’s amazing is his stats are readily available to everybody, because I update every game,” Marks said. “And I’ve even contacted a few coaches to let them know what he’s doing. But still, no one has bit yet. But I’m pretty sure it’s coming.”
There’s plenty to like about Hooper. He’s 6-foot-2, can play inside or out, and has no trouble handling the bulk of the scoring load. None of his teammates average double digits, and yet other teams have been unable to stop Hooper.
“He ran up on his first box-and-1, and it was null and void,” Marks said. “His athleticism makes it very difficult for teams to key in on him. I told him in December, I said, ‘You’re not a secret no more. Teams will have film, and they see the stats. They’re going to know that you are the go-to person.’ But nobody has been able to stop him from getting what he needs to get.”
Marks said Hooper can get to the rim “whenever he wants to,” but it’s not in his nature to hog the ball. If anything, he’s a little too unselfish.
“I like to share the ball more than me taking over a game,” Hooper said. “I like to spread it to my teammates.”
But sometimes taking over a game is what Marks needs him to do. Hooper did that from the outset against Eupora on Jan. 28. He needed 22 points to reach 1,000 for his career and had 29 by halftime.
Hooper finished the game with 34, his fourth 30-point game of the season, and the Trojans rolled to a 67-46 victory.
“They run when he runs,” Marks said of his team. “When he’s going good, they go good.”
‘Go mode’
Hooper is always moving. He plays football and baseball, and he’s the one leading drills at practice. He often goes so hard that Marks has to send him to the sideline so he’s not worn out for games.
Hooper said he got his hard-working mentality from two people: His father, Sharron, and the late Kobe Bryant.
“I’m always on go mode. I don’t get tired,” he said.
Such tireless effort is paying off for the whole team. Marks took over as coach during Hooper’s freshman season, and the Trojans went 12-18.
They were a combined 12-29 over the next two seasons but now seem to be turning a corner. Bruce is 10-11, including a 4-1 mark in Division 4-2A. The Trojans are the No. 2 seed for this week’s division tournament.
“It was just a matter of gelling,” Marks said. “We opened up 0-6, but once they came out of football, and once we got rolling, we’ve been able to start putting the pieces together.”
Bruce is certainly more than Hooper. Freshman Ashton Pierce averages 8.5 points and a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game, and he’s scored in double figures four of his last six outings.
Senior Mari Armstrong does a little of everything: 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
Hooper’s versatility is a big plus, too. He’s a strong ball handler, and he can play anywhere on the floor. Beyond all that, Marks said he’s a joy to coach.
“He’s probably one of the best kids to ever coach – no issues, he’s humble as they come. He’s just a rare kid, to have that much talent.”