TUPELO – Karon Hooper showed once again why college coaches should start paying attention to him.
The Bruce senior had a typical game on Saturday afternoon, scoring 21 points to lead the Red team past the Blue squad 76-57 in the NEMBCA 1A/2A All-Star Game.
Hooper has no college or junior college offers. In fact, he said no coaches are even talking with him right now. He averaged 23.1 points per game this past season and was a Daily Journal All-Area third-team pick.
“I’ve had this talent since I was a little kid,” said Hooper, who was named the game’s overall MVP. “It’s fun enjoying it with others, and I’ve loved playing the sport all my life.”
He was clearly having fun leading the Red. Hooper made 8 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and helped his team pull away in the second half. The Red led 31-27 at halftime and 52-44 after three quarters.
Hooper kickstarted an 11-3 run in the fourth, and the lead swelled to 63-49 after Smithville’s Chandler Woodham made a layup.
“In the time that we’re living in, there’s a lot of kids out there like that that don’t get noticed,” said Red coach Brady Ramey, of Tremont. “That’s one of the good things about all-star games – it gives them an opportunity to be seen in a different environment against kids that are as equally talented and athletic.”
The Red also got a boost from Cedric Watson (H.W. Byers), another efficient shooter. He was 5 of 8 from the field and scored 11 points. Jon Paul Yates (Tupelo Christian) added 10 points and five assists.
Offensive MVP Carson Rowland (Pine Grove) led the Blue with 14 points, with 10 of those coming in the first half.
“After halftime we talked about someone stepping up to the challenge and guarding Rowland,” Ramey said. “First half he was getting anything he wanted. We had a couple of guys that took that as a challenge and did a really good job on him in the second half.”
(G) Red 58, Blue 47: Lily Whitley (New Site) scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Red. She was named the game’s overall MVP.
Shan Culpepper (East Webster) added 11 points. The Blue was led by Millie Speed (Tupelo Christian), who had 11 points. Her TCPS teammate, Sydney Carter, notched eight points and five assists to earn offensive MVP honors.