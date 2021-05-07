Karsten Bryan and the Belmont boys golf team have finally claimed the Class 3A throne.
The Cardinals won their first state championship in 15 years on Thursday and simultaneously snapped Booneville’s streak of five-straight state titles. Belmont finished 41 strokes ahead of second-place St. Andrew’s, while Booneville finished third at 43 strokes back.
Senior Karsten Bryan claimed medalist honors for the third time in his career, shooting a 4-under 140 over the two-day tournament, including a 67 on Wednesday. The tournament was held at Hillandale Golf Course in Corinth.
“They were just consistent,” coach Jason Coker said. “We played some good practice rounds up there, and we’re familiar with the course.”
It’s the first title for Belmont since winning back-to-back 2A crowns in 2005-06. It also capped a magnificent career for Bryan, who was the individual medalist as an eighth grader and as a freshman.
“This is the most special one because of the team,” Bryan said. “I’ll remember this one for a long time. I was glad to get the three wins individually, but the team one’s really been special to me.”
Bryan finished two shots ahead of Kossuth’s Trey Blackard. Belmont’s Bruce McClung was third at 144.
Colin Williams and Alec Hogan also finished in the top 10 for the Cardinals.
Knocking Booneville off its perch came more easily than Coker anticipated, but Bryan said his team was locked in all week.
“They were in second (after one round), and we had a good lead, but we knew if we came out and played good, we could win,” Bryan said.
Coker was happy for all his players, but especially Bryan, who has meant so much to the program the past few years.
“I was super excited for him and the team,” Coker said. “He worked as a seventh grader and eighth grader, and I told him, ‘Someday you’re going to be a senior, and you’ll learn to lead by example, and your hard work’s going to eventually pay off.’”