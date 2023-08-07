BOONEVILLE – Zion Nunn is bigger and stronger, but he’s still just as fast.
The Booneville running back packed on 15 pounds this offseason, putting him at 220 pounds on his 5-foot-11 frame. He said he runs a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash.
“I feel like I’ll be a beast. I’ll be hard to bring me down,” Nunn said during Monday’s practice. “I’m as fast as I can be.”
That’s bad news for opposing defenses. Nunn, a junior, has been a consistent force the past two years. After rushing for 970 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman, he totaled 993 yards and 14 TDs last fall.
And Nunn hasn’t just grown physically.
“Physically, he’s always had it,” first-year head coach Scott Brown said. “Mentally is where he’s grown as far as maybe not getting frustrated if we didn’t make the block for him, or not pointing the finger at somebody. For the last six months, he’s been that guy.”
Nunn wasn’t used in the passing game as a freshman but made an impact there last season, reeling in 16 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s so talented, we can put him out and throw him the ball,” Brown said. “That’s a 220-pound guy out wide catching the football, and that’s what we need out of him.”
Nunn benefited from the arrival of quarterback Noah Gillon, a Tupelo transfer who has fast become a college prospect. Gillon, a 6-3 junior, passed for 1,902 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year.
He and Nunn quickly developed a symbiotic relationship,
“He’s pretty locked in with football, and so am I, so it helps to have somebody that’s pretty set on their future,” Gillon said. “He wants to play football in college, and so do I. It helps to have someone like that right by my side in the backfield every play.”
Nunn and Gillon are trying to help the Blue Devils rebound from a 4-7 season, the program’s worst since 2002. That subpar record is plastered all over Booneville’s field house as a reminder that better things are expected this season.
The Blue Devils’ 2023 campaign begins Aug. 25 with a home game versus Corinth.
“They want to be better. They know that’s not characteristic of Booneville football,” Brown said. “… We’ve just got to be a little bit better, be better teammates, and we’re getting to that point, we really are.”
