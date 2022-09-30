Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
NEW ALBANY • New Albany's offense scored when it needed it and the defense held when Pontotoc threatened, as the Bulldogs won their 1-4A division opener 21-16 on Friday.
Kody Atkinson gave New Albany the lead at 14-10 with his 2-yard run with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Ke'Lan Simpson added a crucial insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter with 2:29 left in the contest.
Meanwhile, the Bulldog defense held back the Warrior offense when they had opportunities in the second half to seal the win.
"Defensively we played really, really well at times tonight even though we put ourselves in some positions and had some bad penalties," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "Sometimes we didn't move the ball offensively and got our defense in some bad positions, but they held.
"They did a tremendous job tonight; that's two weeks in a row that they've played really well. Offensively we made some plays when we needed to. It's the second week in a row that we found a way to win a football game."
Pontotoc came back to score after the Simpson touchdown gave New Albany a 21-10 lead.
Conner Armstong found Javier Cole for a 14-yard TD strike, but the pass failed on the two-point conversion, and New Albany recovered the onside kick attempt to run out the clock.
Pontotoc scored the first touchdown of the night on Jakylen Judon's 10 yard run in the first quarter.
New Albany came back to tie it at 7-7 as Bulldog quarterback Braden Shettles sneaked in from the 1. The teams were tied at that score at the half.
Extra Points
Turning Point: New Albany drove 71 yards in 13 plays to take the lead at 14-10 after Pontotoc had taken the lead on an Eddie Nolasco field goal.
Point Man: Atkinson scored the go-ahead touchdown during the third quarter, and the Bulldogs never trailed again in the contest.
Talking Point: "Well, you gotta hand it to them (New Albany), they did a good job of securing the ball, I think they had one turnover and we didn't. The turnovers were probably the key to the game." – Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter
Notes
• Atkinson rushed 19 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.
• Simpson carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown.
• Next week, New Albany travels to Ripley, while Pontotoc hosts South Pontotoc.
