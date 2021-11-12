ABERDEEN – Aberdeen coach Alex Williams has seen the Bulldogs' defense carry his team all season.
They nearly did it again on Friday night, holding North Panola in check, but Aberdeen was unable to get in a rhythm offensively in the 20-6 MHSAA Class 3A second-round playoff loss.
"Our defense has carried us all year, and we were expecting more out of our offense," Williams said. "We didn't make the plays when they were there."
The Bulldogs (5-6) got on the board first late in the first quarter on a 28-yard scoring run from quarterback Jermaine Strong and had their chances later in the game.
The Cougars tied the game up on Limekin Walls' 1-yard run, then capitalized on an Aberdeen miscue, as QD Walls stripped the ball for a 35-yard fumble return score to go up 12-6.
Aberdeen had some positives the third quarter, stopping North Panola when Jenari Bell came up with a fumble on the opening drive, and then getting a big punt return from Strong to get down to the 20-yard line. The offense was unable to turn either opportunity into points, turning it over on downs the first time and throwing an interception the second.
North Panola iced the win with another touchdown run by Limekin Walls, this one for five yards with just 1:44 left.
"We didn't make the plays and they did," Williams said. "They're a good football team, and that's what happens. Good football teams make the plays, and we didn't make enough of them."
Extra Points
Turning Point: North's game-tying touchdown and then fumble return score accounted for a 12-point swing in less than a minute in the second, giving them the lead for good.
Point Man: North Panola quarterback QD Walls finished with 128 rushing yards and added the touchdown on defense.
Talking Point: "You hate to move on without your seniors, but we have a lot of juniors coming back. We just have to go out and work, get in the weight room and get better in some areas." – Aberdeen coach Alex Williams
Notes
• North Panola moves on to face Winona in the third round.
• Aberdeen's TJ Fields finished with five catches for 81 yards.
• North's Limekin Walls had 17 carries for 80 yards to go with his two scores.