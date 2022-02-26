NEW ALBANY - Clarksdale came into New Albany's backyard and handed the Bulldogs a 50-45 defeat in the 4A basketball quarterfinals on Saturday.
The visiting Wildcats used a stout defense which helped to contribute to a bad shooting night for the Bulldogs to gain the win and advance to Monday's semifinals in Jackson.
"First and foremost, I prayed to the Heavenly Father above because nothing is possible without Him, it's the grace of God and He showed us His favor," Clarksdale coach Farrington Hill said. "Our guys were just locked in and were focused, we did a lot of game film study.
"We worked on a lot of things in practice, basic fundament stuff, boxing out, rebounding, free throws and playing good hard defense."
Defense was definitely key for both team during the first half as Clarksdale held a 6-5 lead after a quarter and the teams went to intermission with the Wildcats leading 15-12.
All of the scoring in the first half for New Albany was by the Carter brothers as Kam had 10 and Chris added 2.
Clarksdale finally was able to break into double digits for a quarter, scoring 14 in the third period while holding the Bulldogs to yet another single digit frame of nine points as Clarksdale went up 29-21.
The Wildcats scored six quick points in the fourth quarter to enjoy their biggest lead of the night at 35-21. However, New Albany fought back and closed the gap to four points after a 10-0 run late to notch the score at 44-40.
Clarksdale was able to hold off the late surge by the Bulldogs and hold on for the 50-45 win.
"We knew they love to shoot the three, so we wanted to take that 3-ball away from them," Hill said. "They've got a bunch of snipers and we knew that, but we knew that our advantage would be our inside game.
"Our thing was, if we get by New Albany, we like our chances in Jackson. This is the best shooting team that we have played the whole season."
Korea McKay was the high man for Clarksdale with 18 points and Markevious Jackson hit for 12 points.
Kam led all scorers with 28 points while Chris scored seven for the Bulldogs.
Three-Pointers
TURNING POINT: Clarksdale's tenacious defense plus an off-night offensively for the Bulldogs saw New Albany score single digits in the first three periods.
POINT MAN: Korea McKay led Clarksdale with 18 points, including 12 points during the crucial fourth quarter.
TALKING POINT: "We couldn't make shots, the effort was there, I thought the kids played hard, but the bottom line was that we couldn't hit shots. We were 4 of 22 from the three-point line, 36 percent overall from the field and there's not much else I can say." - New Albany coach Scotty Shettles