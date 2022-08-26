Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
BRANDON — Brandon wanted revenge – and got it.
With a steady offensive attack and by taking advantage of turnovers, the Bulldogs raced past Oxford 45-14 in a season-opening showdown of Class 6A contenders on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
“Really proud of how the kids fought and kept the energy up,” Brandon coach Sam Williams said. “We thrived on turnovers tonight, and that’s what we’re going to do throughout the year. Defensively we played great with a lot of new guys playing.”
The Bulldogs, who lost to Oxford in last year’s opener, never trailed.
Landon Varnes hit Devin Thigpen on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 6:55 left in the first quarter to give Brandon a 6-0 lead.
Will Elliott extended the Bulldog lead to 9-0 with 9:15 left in the second quarter on a 22-yard field goal.
Oxford cut the lead to 9-7 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mack Howard to Roman Gregory with 3:01 left in the second quarter.
Brandon then scored two touchdowns in a 55-second span.
Varnes scored on a 7-yard run, and following a muffed kick on the ensuing kickoff, Jarvis Durr scored on a 5-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 22-7 lead.
“These kids wanted revenge and they got it, and now we’ve got another one next week with Madison,” Williams said.
Oxford cut the lead to 22-14 on the opening drive of the second half as Gregory scampered 26 yards to the end zone with 9:55 left in the third quarter.
Brandon answered as Durr scored on a 35-yard run to extend the lead to 29-14.
Varnes and Lester Miller connected on two second-half touchdowns, plus Brandon got a safety to take the 45-14 lead.
Varnes finished with 272 yards passing with three touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Brandon.
Howard had 112 yards passing with a touchdown, and Gregory had 94 yards rushing for Oxford.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Brandon scored two touchdowns in a 55-second span to take a 22-7 lead.
Point Man: Varnes finished with 272 yards passing with three touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Brandon.
Talking Point: “We consistently couldn’t finish drives with negative plays and penalties, and against a really good team like Brandon you can’t do that. Two special teams turnovers was very costly, and that was uncharacteristic of us.” – Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe
